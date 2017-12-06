TODAY'S PAPER
Nets practice in Mexico City

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the Nets' practice Wednesday in Mexico City ahead of their games against the Thunder on Thursday and Heat on Saturday.

Journalists mingle with players following a Brooklyn Nets'
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Journalists mingle with players following a Brooklyn Nets' training session at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in the Mexican capital, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Yakuba Ouattara of the Brooklyn Nets shoots during
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Yakuba Ouattara of the Brooklyn Nets shoots during a training session at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in the Mexican capital, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Yakuba Ouattara of the Brooklyn Nets goes to
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Yakuba Ouattara of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the basket during a training session at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in Mexico City, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, from left, Caris Levert
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, from left, Caris Levert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, joke around with a Mexican journalist during an interview following a training session at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in the Mexican capital, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Allen Crabbe of the Brooklyn Nets looks on
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Allen Crabbe of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the side of the court as a training session wraps up, at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in Mexico City, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 7 and the Miami Heat on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson talks with journalists
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson talks with journalists following a training session at the Mexico City Arena, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in the Mexican capital, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Quincy Acy of the Brooklyn Nets trains at
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Quincy Acy of the Brooklyn Nets trains at the Mexico City Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in Mexico City, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 7 and the Miami Heat on Saturday, Dec. 9.

D'Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets shoots during
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

D'Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets shoots during a training session at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in Mexico City, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Basketballs sit on the court during a training
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Basketballs sit on the court during a training session by the Brooklyn Nets at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in Mexico City, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 7 and the Miami Heat on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Yakuba Ouattara of the Brooklyn Nets talks to
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Yakuba Ouattara of the Brooklyn Nets talks to a member of the coaching staff during a training session at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will play two regular season games in Mexico City, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and the Miami Heat on Saturday.

