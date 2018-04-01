Nets’ modest win streak ended at 2 by Pistons

The Nets were shooting for a season-high three-game win streak Sunday night at Barclays Center. But they weren’t quite up to the task.

Detroit held off a Nets’ charge and extended its winning streak to five, beating Brooklyn, 108-96.

Reggie Jackson paced the Pistons (37-40) with 29 points. Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris led a balanced effort for Brooklyn (25-52) with 15 points apiece. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Nets were down 83-63 with 3 1⁄2 minutes left in the third, but they kept pushing. Allen nailed a three from the right corner to cap a 15-2 run, and their deficit was down to seven at 85-78 with a little more than 10 minutes to go. D’Angelo Russell made a three with 2:38 left, and it was down to six at 93-87.

But Jackson hit three free throws with 2:09 to go and Stanley Johnson followed with a dunk after a turnover, making it an 11-point game with 1:58 remaining. Brooklyn couldn’t get closer than nine from there.