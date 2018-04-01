TODAY'S PAPER
Nets' modest win streak ended at 2 by Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson drives to the

Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
The Nets were shooting for a season-high three-game win streak Sunday night at Barclays Center. But they weren’t quite up to the task.

Detroit held off a Nets’ charge and extended its winning streak to five, beating Brooklyn, 108-96.

Reggie Jackson paced the Pistons (37-40) with 29 points. Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris led a balanced effort for Brooklyn (25-52) with 15 points apiece. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Nets were down 83-63 with 3 1⁄2 minutes left in the third, but they kept pushing. Allen nailed a three from the right corner to cap a 15-2 run, and their deficit was down to seven at 85-78 with a little more than 10 minutes to go. D’Angelo Russell made a three with 2:38 left, and it was down to six at 93-87.

But Jackson hit three free throws with 2:09 to go and Stanley Johnson followed with a dunk after a turnover, making it an 11-point game with 1:58 remaining. Brooklyn couldn’t get closer than nine from there.

