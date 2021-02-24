The red-hot Nets will be featured on national television in 20 of their 35 second-half games, according to the NBA second-half schedule that was released on Wednesday.

All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden and the rest of the Nets (21-12) will re-emerge after the All-Star break with a TNT game on March 11 against visiting Boston.

The Nets, who have won seven in a row going into Thursday’s home game against Orlando, will end the regular season at home against Cleveland on May 16.

The Nets will play seven games on ESPN, five on TNT, two on ABC and six on NBA TV.

The Nets will have 18 road games and 17 home games to complete the COVID-19 reduced 72-game schedule.

The Nets allowed 300 fans into Barclays Center on Tuesday for the first time this season and will welcome another 300 on Thursday and again on Saturday vs. Dallas. That number is expected to be expanded after the All-Star break. Currently, New York State allows attendance of up to 10% of the arena’s capacity. Barclays Center seats 17,732 for basketball.

Tickets for second-half games will go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m., the team announced. Single-game tickets will start at $149 and will include COVID-19 testing. Visit www.brooklynnets.com for more information.

The second-half schedule includes the team’s longest road trip of the season, a five-game sojourn from May 2-11 that starts in Milwaukee and ends in Chicago. The schedule also includes seven back-to-backs.

The Nets will meet the Knicks twice in the second half, both at Barclays (March 15 and April 5).