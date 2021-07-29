In the five years since his hiring in February, 2016 as general manager of the Nets, Sean Marks has made trades that have had an impact on each of the succeeding six drafts. He continued that tradition prior to the start of the 2021 draft Thursday night at Barclays Center by trading sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Suns for backup point guard Jevon Carter plus the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.

ESPN was first to report the deal, and Newsday confirmed it with a source. Marks went into the draft in possession of the No. 27 overall pick in the first round plus three second-round picks (Nos. 44, 49 and 59). By adding the Suns’ first-round pick, he added ammunition to possibly make a more significant move while also addressing the need for depth behind James Harden and Kyrie Irving, both of whom missed significant time with injuries last season.

Because of NBA rules, the trade will not become official and be announced until later next week.

There were reports earlier in the week that Shamet was available. He was acquired a year ago as part of a three-team draft night deal that netted Bruce Brown from the Pistons and Shamet and Reggie Perry from the Clippers. Prior to playing for the Clippers, Shamet played with the 76ers under current Suns head coach Monty Williams, who was a Sixers assistant at the time and obviously appreciates his 39.7% career three-point shooting percentage.

Carter is a three-year veteran who was drafted in the second round with the 32nd overall pick by the Grizzlies in 2018 before spending the past two seasons with the Suns. He has modest career averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in an average of 14.3 minutes per game along with a 38.1% career three-point shooting percentage.

The big question following the Shamet trade was whether or not Marks might make yet another draft-day move to either acquire veteran talent or to move up for a cheaper rookie alternatives for the capped-out Nets, who are facing an enormous luxury tax obligation.

In the long-range view, the Nets entered the draft with two other veterans they likely are anxious to move. Their most valuable asset by far is Spencer Dinwiddie, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery but declined his $12.3 million qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent. He could command a maximum five-year deal worth $125 million from the Nets that would have enormous luxury tax implications.

So, the Nets’ best option might be to package Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade and cut their losses. Two potential deals have been reported.

One with the Heat for point guard Goran Dragic, who would provide superb point guard depth, and the other with the Lakers for power forward Kyle Kuzma, but it appeared the latter prospect was off the table because Kuzma reportedly is part of a mega-deal to acquire All-Star Russell Westbrook from the Wizards.

The other veteran the Nets might look to move is center DeAndre Jordan, who signed a four-year deal worth $40 million in 2019 as part of the free-agent moves that brought Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Jordan excelled in the middle of last season but then faded and was removed from the playing rotation.

Jordan is owed $19.7 million over the next two seasons, but he simply doesn’t fit the Nets’ style. Unloading Jordan will be problematic because he didn’t play any playoff games and was devalued as a result, but the smart money is on the Nets to trade Dinwiddie whether on draft night or during the approaching free-agency period. In the end, it is assured Marks will explore every trade avenue to improve the Nets.