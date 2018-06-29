Nets young veterans Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert and recent draft picks Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs are the featured players on the club’s NBA Summer League roster that was announced Friday. The 17-man roster is notable for the international array of talent, including players from China, Japan, Argentina, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Latvia.

Allen started 31 games for the Nets as a rookie, averaging 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds, and LeVert averaged 12.1 points coming off the bench in his second season. Two-way players Milton Doyle and James Webb III, each of whom made 10 appearances with the Nets in addition to playing with the Long Island Nets in the G League, also are on the roster.

Both first-round pick Musa and second-round pick Kurucs bypassed chances to play in FIBA World Cup qualifiers with their national teams from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Latvia, respectively, in order to take part in Summer League play. Juan Pablo Vaulet, a 2015 second-round pick from Argentina, also will make his first appearance in a Nets uniform.

The international flavor of the roster is reflected by China’s Ding Yanyuhang, who was the Domestic MVP during the regular season the past two years in the Chinese Basketball Association and previously played with the Mavs’ Summer League team. The roster also includes Japan’s Yuta Watanabe, who played at George Washington, and Israel’s Shawn Dawson.

Others on the roster include former Xavier star Semaj Christon, who played last season in China; Wake Forest’s Bryant Crawford; Texas A & M’s Tyler Davis; Southern Cal’s Jordan McLaughlin; Miami’s Kamari Murphy, who is an LI Nets veteran; North Carolina’s Theo Pinson; and Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson, who played with the Warriors’ G League team.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach of the Nets’ Summer League team, which begins play on July 6 against Orlando at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.