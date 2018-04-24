The Nets on Tuesday announced that former Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni will join coach Kenny Atkinson’s staff, and Tiago Splitter, who spent five seasons with the Spurs, has been hired as a pro scout with added duties related to player development.

Prigioni, a native of Argentina, and Splitter, a native of Brazil, were teammates for several seasons with Baskonia in the Spanish ACB League before moving to the NBA late in their careers. They add even more international diversity to the Nets’ organization.

Prigioni, who was a regular guest at Nets practices last season, enjoyed a pro career spanning 20-plus seasons in Argentina, Spain and the NBA. In 2012 at age 35, he became the oldest rookie in NBA history when he joined the Knicks for two-plus seasons before he was traded to Houston in 2015 and played for the Clippers in 2015-16. He was part of Argentina’s bronze-medal team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Splitter played for Baskonia from 1999-2010. The Spurs took him in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, and he joined them in 2010 and spent five seasons in San Antonio before playing his final two NBA seasons in Atlanta and Philadelphia. He won gold medals with the Brazilian national team in the FIBA AmeriCup, the Pan American Games and the South American Championships.