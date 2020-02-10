INDIANAPOLIS — The Nets had lost six straight games to teams with winning records, and the Pacers fit that description even though they brought a five-game losing streak to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night. But after coming close two nights earlier in Toronto, the Nets broke through to beat a playoff team when Spencer Dinwiddie nailed a 21-foot jumper with 3.8 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-105 victory.

After last leading midway through the first quarter, the Pacers ended the third period with an 11-1 run, including seven points from Doug McDermott, to grab an 80-77 lead. Just as he did in Toronto, backup center DeAndre Jordan started the fourth quarter to provide a powerful defensive presence on the boards and under the rim, but the Nets had trouble gaining traction at the offensive end on a night when Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert both were struggling with their shot.

LeVert finally drained a three at the 4:59 mark to cut the Nets’ deficit to 93-91. Five more times, they pulled within two points, and they finally got over the hump when Joe Harris hit a three for a 104-103 lead with 26.1 seconds left. But when Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 9.9 seconds for a one-point Pacers advantage it set up another dramatic ending. After going 3-for-14 from the field, Dinwiddie hit a 21-foot jumper with 3.8 seconds to go to put the Nets on top, 106-105. For some reason, the Pacers put the ball in the hands of Malcolm Brogdon, who was having a rough shooting night, and he missed a buzzer-beater from three-point range.

Dinwiddie led eight Nets in double figures with 21 points and 11 assists. Harris had 15 points, and Jordan had 11 points and 19 rebounds to help the Nets (24-28) dominate the boards, 53-40. Sabonis topped the Pacers (31-23) with 23 points, and T.J. Warren had 19. The Nets held Victor Oladipo, who generally was covered by Dinwiddie, to 12 points and 5-for-14 shooting.

In two previous meetings early in the season at Barclays Center, the Pacers physically dominated the Nets, winning those contests by an average of 19.5 points. “They’ve kind of dominated us in every fashion, quite honestly,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Both games they were the dominating team, so, see if we can turn that around. When you play Indiana, it starts with your physicality and your ability to rebound the ball. They’re a good team we’ve had our issues with in the past.”

Neither team was making stops early, but the Nets put together a 13-4 surge, including a pair of threes by Garrett Temple, to take a 28-21 lead late in the first quarter. Another Temple three in the second period restored a 44-37 advantage, but the Nets couldn’t generate enough sustained offense to get separation and settled for a 51-48 halftime lead.

However, it was clear Atkinson’s emphasis on physicality got through. The Nets outrebounded the Pacers, 26-20, in the first half, and they held former All-Star Oladipo to five first-half points while shutting out his backcourt partner Brogdon.

After a one-point first half, Harris kicked into gear in the third quarter, draining a trio of three-pointers, the last of which gave the Nets their biggest lead at 69-61. Those threes also extended his streak of games with at least one made three to 42, which is the second-best active streak in the NBA behind the 46-game streak of Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But two straight turnovers by LeVert near the end of the third quarter led to run-out three-pointers by McDermott, who was fouled on the last and hit the free throw for a four-point play and a 78-76 Pacers lead. They reached the fourth quarter with an 80-77 edge.