The Nets have agreed to a deal with free agent forward Paul Millsap, a source confirmed.

Millsap, 36, just completed his 15th season in the NBA. He played in 56 games, including 36 starts, for the Denver Nuggets last season. He averaged 9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Nets lost forward Jeff Green in free agency when he signed with the Denver Nuggets. Green was a valuable member of last season’s team, averaging 11 points and shooting 41% from the three-point line in 68 games, including 38 starts. Millsap helps make up for the loss of Green as a veteran presence on the court and in the locker room.

The Nets also re-signed forward Blake Griffin, who was acquired last season from the Detroit Pistons and played well in the seven-game playoff series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and signed veteran forward James Johnson in free agency to bolster the forward rotation.

A four-time All-Star, Millsap has career averages of 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. He played his first seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, then spent four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He was an All-Star in all four seasons with the Hawks, averaging 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Millsap averaged 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in four seasons in Denver.

Millsap is a career 34% shooter from the three-point line but shot a career-high 43% in the 2019-20 season.