Despite their relative success, it’s been far from an easy season for the Nets this year. There have been postponements and injuries, virus outbreaks and the entirety of the Kyrie Irving situation.

But though there’s certainly reason for discouragement, the past few months have also given rise to opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be there, especially when it comes to rookie development. David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe have all been able to learn and contribute, and, as the Nets continue to battle injury and the challenges of having a part-time player in Irving, the rookies will no doubt be a significant factor in the second half of the season.

And that seemed just fine with Steve Nash, who before the Nets took on the Pelicans on Saturday night, heaped praise on both Edwards and Sharpe.

"I think Kessler’s been great" on defense, Nash said. He has "natural defensive instincts. He seems to understand the game plan and has the resolve to stay with it, to chase, to have the discipline. Largely stays down on pump fakes. Largely knows what route to take and uses his length and athleticism at both ends of the floor to add to our team. He really knows his role. He’s played his role for a young guy in the opportunity very, very well."

But in addition to the defensive prowess he was drafted for, Edwards has also shown some ability to shoot the ball, going into Wednesday at a respectable 35.5% from three-point range. Nash said that wasn’t wholly unexpected, and, given he shot nearly 40% from three in college, he has the potential to grow in that regard.

"We know that he shot the ball well in college," Nash said. "It feels like he’s refined his mechanics. That’s what my eye says. It had quite a pronounced motion to it and now he seems to have really streamlined the motion and taken a lot of that out. Most importantly, he looks confident. He steps in and shoots the ball when he’s open and is eager to shoot it and that’s the way it’s got to be if you want to make shots, if you want to improve as a shooter."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As for Sharpe, who was the only rookie not to start this season before getting the call Wednesday at Chicago, Nash expressed eagerness at watching him develop. He scored 14 points in Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers — at that point a season high — before dropping 20 in 22 minutes against the Bulls.

"He’s got some natural gifts," Nash said. "He has a nose for the ball around the basket and on the boards. He’s physical, he loves to throw his weight around underneath the basket, which is a positive for us. So that rebounding, physicality, he has great hands, he has a real knack for finishing around the basket, as well. For a young player, he’s an excellent passer for a center, so, a lot of skills we can use and a great piece for our team to develop."

And all that could be pivotal as the Nets continue to look for ways to win more at home, where Irving can’t help them. Going into Saturday, they were 11-11 at Barclays Center and 15-4 on the road. Irving is far from the only reason for that, though, as he’s played in only three games this season, but he’ll be more of a factor down the stretch.

"You have an opportunity at home to play, to play more, to have more responsibility and prove we can win when he’s not available," Nash said. "That’s an approach we have to have … We have to take care at home and get better and grow. Grow a little bit more of a presence at home. Continue to improve."