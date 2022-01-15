With only one of the Nets’ Big 3 playing the whole game Saturday night, another type of Big 3 emerged. A junior version.

After losing Kevin Durant to injury in the second quarter, Nets rookies Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe helped spearhead an absolute drubbing of the Pelicans, 120-105 at Barclays Center. Edwards and Sharpe both started, as the Nets worked around injuries to LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton, along with Kyrie Irving’s absence.

The Nets lost Durant, the league’s scoring leader, midway through the second when Bruce Brown hit against his knee trying to stop Herbert Jones, who was driving to the basket. Durant, who had scored 12 points in a little more than 12 minutes, fell awkwardly and held his knee as he limped to the locker room with what the Nets called a knee sprain. He’ll have an MRI on Sunday, Nash said.

By the time of the injury, the Nets were fully in control.

Edwards scored 16 points, Thomas scored 20 and Sharpe had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double. At 20 years and 70 days, it makes him the fourth-youngest Net to achieve the feat. Edwards, Thomas and Sharpe are also the first three Nets rookies to reach double digits together in one game since 2013. James Harden led the Nets with 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, as the team shot 54.8% from the floor.

The Nets are now 12-11 at home, something that’s been a point of emphasis for Steve Nash, who underlined before the game that his team needs to find ways to be more effective there if they want to be successful.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We address and look at head on some of our weaknesses and that’s one of them is we haven’t played great at home," he said. "We haven’t started games well. The offensive rebounding piece is an Achilles’ heel for us. While we’ve improved in a lot of areas so far this season, despite a little setback here the last few weeks, and that’s one of those things we’ve got to continue to push for and try to get that winning record at home."

And, if the opening minutes were any indication, the Nets took their coach’s words to heart.

The Nets put together a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter, capped by Durant’s three with 5:25 to go, a stretch that put them up 21-10. They continued to build from there, going up by as many as 13 with 1:20 left. They were up 32-22 after one, making it only their fourth double-digit lead after one quarter this season.

The Nets were up by 28 at the break, propelled by Edwards, who scored 13 points in the second quarter. He made 3 of 4 three-point attempts in that quarter, showing a versatility that Nash said the Nets knew was there. Though his defense was a big draw when he was drafted in the second round in 2021, Edwards also shot nearly 40% from the perimeter in his three years at Pepperdine.

"We know that he shot the ball well in college," Nash said before the game. "It feels like he’s refined his mechanics. That’s what my eye says. It had quite a pronounced motion to it and now he seems to have really streamlined the motion and taken a lot of that out. Most importantly, he looks confident. He steps in and shoots the ball when he’s open and is eager to shoot it and that’s the way it’s got to be if you want to make shots, if you want to improve as a shooter."

The Pelicans, meanwhile, showed why they’re the second-worst team in the Western Conference, shooting 34.1% from the floor in the first half, and committing nine turnovers for eight points in that span. They were outscored 37-19 in the second quarter, and trailed by as many as 30.