Kyrie Irving leads shorthanded Nets down the stretch to beat Pelicans

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Nets drives against

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Nets drives against Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on April 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Nine players, one superstar.

That’s all the Nets had available Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans and, this one night, it was all they needed as they held on for a 134-129 victory.

The win was a much-needed, feel-good moment as the Nets got some difficult injury news earlier in the day. Less than two hours before tipoff, the team announced that James Harden would be out "indefinitely" after suffering a "setback" in the rehabilitation of his hamstring injury.

"Back to square one," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "He’ll be back when he’s back. That may not be until the playoffs. It may be sooner. I don’t know."

 

The Nets had seven players in double figures. Kyrie Irving, their one healthy superstar, led the Nets with 32 points, including eight points in the final 52 seconds. Joe Harris scored 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Landry Shamet added 18 points and eight assists.

New Orleans was led by Zion Williamson’s 33 points.

Harden was far from the only player not available Tuesday. Also out were Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion, Tyler Johnson (sore knee), Chris Chiozza (fractured hand), and Nicolas Claxton and Reggie Perry, who were both being held out for COVID health and safety protocols.

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

