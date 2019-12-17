NEW ORLEANS — It took everything the Nets had in their tank. Every starter played at least 34 minutes, and they all played the final 13:50 of the game except for a brief five-second breather for Jarrett Allen, but somehow, they found the will to pull out a 108-101 overtime victory over the Pelicans Tuesday night at Smoothie King Arena.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored six of his game-high 31 points in the extra session, and Joe Harris had five of his 24 points in OT. It was the second straight win for the Nets (15-12), but they had to overcome 28.2 three-point shooting (11 of 39) and a tough combined 3-for-23 shooting night by stalwarts Garrett Temple and Taurean Prince. Brandon Ingram topped the Pelicans (6-22) with 22 points but was held to 7-for-23 shooting.

Following a miserable 19-point third quarter performance, the Nets trailed by as much as seven points early in the final period and were down six when Nets coach Kenny Atkinson returned his starting unit to the floor. Harris immediately hit back-to-back threes to tie the score at 74 with 7:15 left, and the starters made their first seven shots and eight straight overall to take an 82-78 lead on a layup by Dinwiddie with 5:18 left.

But the downtrodden Pelicans rallied to take a two-point lead before a Jarrett Allen dunk sent the game to overtime tied at 93. A deep three by Dinwiddie was far off the mark at the buzzer.

The Nets were playing their third game in four nights but coming off an uplifting home win over the 76ers on Sunday before facing a Pelicans team working on a 12-game losing streak. Despite the seeming mismatch, the Nets had to be mindful that Ingram dropped 40 points on them earlier this season in a loss at Barclays Center.

“He’s playing great,” Atkinson said before the game. “He’s playing at an All-Star level. He’s a big concern tonight. With him, he’s shooting 41 or 42 percent from three, but also, from mid-range, he’s elite. So, you have a conundrum about how you’re going to play him. We’ll play him a little differently than we did the first game and try to mix it up a little more because he’s so efficient in the mid-range area.”

Atkinson added that transition defense would be a point of emphasis, and that it would be important to force turnovers. “I told the guys this morning in a film session that we’re debunking the theory you can’t cause turnovers when you play out of the drop defense we do,” Atkinson said. “If we want to take another jump as a team, we’re going to have to force more turnovers.”

The two teams played to a 21-all tie in the opening period as both shot poorly. But Pelicans marksman Josh Hart heated up early in the second period, hitting a trio of threes in a 14-6 run to give the Pelicans a 35-27 lead. Dinwiddie and most of the starters were on the bench during that stretch, but when he returned, Dinwiddie led a 15-0 run in which he scored eight points to give the Nets a 42-35 halftime lead.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Pelicans missed their final 17 shots of the period, committed four turnovers and were scoreless the last 7:30. More importantly, the Nets held Ingram to two points on 1-for-10 first-half shooting, and center Jarrett Allen blocked his shot four times. The Pelicans would miss their first two shots of the third quarter before a jumper by Lonzo Ball ended their scoreless streak at 8:54.

The lid finally came off the basket for the Pelicans, but the Nets caught the cold-shooting bug in the third quarter, scoring a mere 19 points to go to the final period trailing at 64-61.