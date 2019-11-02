DETROIT — In the Pistons’ first six games of the season, All-Star center Andre Drummond already had three games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. He put up similar numbers against the Nets on a regular basis in the past, and it has been difficult for slender third-year Nets center Jarrett Allen to deal with the bulk and strength of the 6-11, 279-pound Drummond.

But the offseason signing of 6-11, 265-pound free agent DeAndre Jordan means the Nets now have a tag team to throw at Drummond. Coach Kenny Atkinson joked that it’s “part of our toolbox,” and he made use of it by starting Jordan against Drummond Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“We have DeAndre and Jarrett, and we can hopefully wear him out a little,” Atkinson said. “I think we’ve got to run him. We’ve got to get him up and down the court, especially on a back-to-back. He’s a physical challenge, and they’re running their offense through him. He’s having a heck of a year so far.”

That was the plan, but Drummond was unstoppable in the opening period when he totaled eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks as the Pistons took a 33-26 lead.

Atkinson made it clear he’s been happy with the play of Allen, who is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game and played a key defensive role in the Nets’ victory over the Rockets and James Harden and Russell Westbrook Friday night at Barclays Center.

“I thought he made some big, big plays at the rim last night,” Atkinson said of Allen. “There was one with two minutes left to go. Harden drives the baseline, we force him to his right and Jarrett comes over and gets the verticality, gets a block. It was a huge play in the game. Last night they went small, and it was like, ‘Man, do we go small? Do we match them? But I just felt like we needed Jarrett in there.”