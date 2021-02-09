This should have been an easy one for the Nets.

The Detroit Pistons entered the night with the worst record in the NBA and are the only team the Nets are facing in the next two weeks that has zero chance of making the playoffs.

Instead of taking care of business, the Nets turned in one of their most uninspired efforts of the season. The result was a 122-111 road loss, their third straight defeat.

"This is professional sports. The other team is talented and capable, and we’re short-handed," coach Steve Nash said. "We’ve got a lot to clean up. Number one thing is just that attitude and that competition level and that connectivity."

The Nets trailed for 47 minutes. They were behind by as many as 20 points in the second quarter. Though they managed to climb back and make it a one-point game in the third, they couldn't get it done.

Jerami Grant looked like an All-Star, leading the Pistons with 32 points.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points (on 28 shots) and seven assists. James Harden added 24 points and 12 assists. Kevin Durant remained out because of COVID protocols.

The Pistons entered the game with the worst record in the NBA at 5-18. Oddly, that includes wins over Boston, the Clippers, Philadelphia and Phoenix. What’s more, even though Detroit had lost four straight, in their most recent loss they took the Lakers to double overtime in Los Angeles before losing, 135-129.

Detroit sure looked like it wanted to collect another elite team early Tuesday night when it scored a season-high 38 first-quarter points. The first half featured a 13-0 Detroit run, a 20-point Detroit lead and 40 points by the Pistons in the paint. At one point, YES cameras showed Harden chewing out Nets center DeAndre Jordan on the bench.

While defense has been an ongoing problem for the Nets all season, they tend to play their worst against teams that shouldn’t be that intimidating. Clearly this was something Nash was worried about before the game.

"I honestly think the bottom line is motivation and desire," he said. "We seem to be motivated against the better teams. We play with more energy and a sense of desperation. We know we can’t cut corners. I feel like against teams that maybe we take a little lightly, we are willing to cut a corner or two or take a possession off or not.

"A possession in the first quarter or second quarter doesn’t mean as much as one in the third or fourth quarter. That’s a very simplistic way of putting it. Part of it is the schedule. Part of it is no fans. You can add a million things to the pot, but ultimately we’re a better defensive team when we are desperate and that seems to [depend on] the team we are playing against."

The Nets will have plenty of chances to feel desperate in the coming two weeks. After hosting the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, the Nets head on a five-game West Coast trip where they play Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, the Lakers and the Clippers.

Notes & quotes: Nash said it will be a week or two before Iman Shumpert is going to be able to help the team because of a hamstring injury. The Nets signed Shumpert, who hasn’t played in the league since 2019, on Jan. 30. "Let’s hope it’s not obviously going to keep him out long, and that he can get himself in shape," Nash said. "We’re hopeful that it’s not so bad and he can get back there getting his rhythm and fitness back." . . . The Nets will be without Durant for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Nash said, as their top scorer continues to quarantine.