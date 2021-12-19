The Nets' next two games — Sunday against Denver and Tuesday against Washington — have been postponed by the league because of a rash of COVID-19 cases that have hit the Nets' roster, the NBA announced Sunday afternooon.

The Nets have 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and the soon-to-return Kyrie Irving.

The league did not announce the rescheduled dates for the games.

Tickets for either of the postponed games automatically will be valid for the new dates once they are finalized, the Nets said.