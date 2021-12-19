TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

NBA postpones Nets games for Sunday, Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases

A view of Barclays Center before fans arrive

A view of Barclays Center before fans arrive for an NBA game between the Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 23. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

The Nets' next two games — Sunday against Denver and Tuesday against Washington — have been postponed by the league because of a rash of COVID-19 cases that have hit the Nets' roster, the NBA announced Sunday afternooon.

The Nets have 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and the soon-to-return Kyrie Irving.

The league did not announce the rescheduled dates for the games.

Tickets for either of the postponed games automatically will be valid for the new dates once they are finalized, the Nets said.

By Newsday staff and wire reports

New York Sports

Knicks guard Kemba Walker tries to drive around
Kemba plays well in return, but future still uncertain
Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez before a game
Erik Boland's 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the
Saleh on Jets' decision to start Flacco vs. Dolphins
Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks
Randle may have to put Knicks on his shoulders
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to
Fournier, Walker lead rally but Knicks  lose to Celtics
Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills drives the ball
Undermanned Nets rally back, come up short in loss to Magic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?