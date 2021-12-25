After having three straight games postponed because they could not meet the eight-player minimum requirement to play while placing an NBA-high 13 players in health and safety protocols, the Nets returned to action in their nationally-televised Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Two more players, Bruce Brown and James Johnson, cleared quarantine to give the Nets a roster of 13 active players. James Harden, Paul Millsap, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter previously came out of quarantine. But LaMarcus Aldridge remained in quarantine along with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr.

Previously injured Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin also were available to play. Before flying on Friday, the Nets got in their first practice time in more than a week.

"Guys have had just basically little workouts with just a coach and themselves," Nets coach Steve Nash said of the routine followed by players who were not in quarantine. "[Friday] we were able to have a little bit of a practice where we did some technical things and actually got up and down a little bit. These guys haven’t been able to get up and down, so it’s important that they got a little bit in the legs before playing an NBA game."

Patti Mills is one of the few Nets who managed to avoid health and safety protocols. He was happy to see Harden return to the practice court because those two veteran guards figured to carry much of the scoring burden for the Nets against the Lakers and LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

"For us to be able to get on the floor together after having some time off, to be honest, it has been a few days, but it feels like months since we’ve been together," Mills said. "So yeah, we had a practice and put the game plan in for obviously the Christmas Day game.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s kind of refreshing to see some of the guys again that are obviously out of the protocols and exciting. But it has probably been a good little rest for us to have the last couple of days." Mills had some concern whether the Nets would be able to make their Christmas Day date given the outbreak of COVID-19 they experienced. Friday’s practice was the first real sign that Nets could get back to their routine since their last game on Dec. 18 against the Magic.

"Today was the first time in this last week that there was some sort of normalization to our life environment here when you see guys come back that you haven’t seen in what feels like months," Mill said following practice. "There’s that excitement knowing that everyone’s back and we’re on the floor all together because it has been some lonely workouts shooting by myself in this massive Barclays arena. Cold, dark, lonely."

There is a tough road ahead for the Nets because Durant remains in quarantine although he might be cleared in time to play against the Clippers on Monday in Los Angeles. Irving hasn’t practiced because he entered quarantine the first day after being permitted to return as a part-time player available only for road games.

But Mills said it was great to see Harden. "He did practice and what did he look like?" Mills said. "His hair was freshly braided and clean and crispy. He’s raring and ready to go. Throughout the year, we always have to find ways to be able to get the job done and this is no different. We’ve got to find ways to work it out. It’s part of being a professional athlete at the end of the day to adjust and move on the fly."