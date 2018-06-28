Nets to play preseason game in Montreal

The Nets always are eager to take part in international events, and this season, they will participate in the sixth NBA Canada series that features preseason games in Vancouver and Montreal. The Toronto Raptors will be the host team at both locations, meeting the Portland Trail Blazers Sept. 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and then taking on the Nets Oct. 10 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

“We’re excited for our preseason game in Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “This will be a good opportunity for our players and staff to experience the rich culture of the city and the exciting atmosphere created by the fans.”

This is the first time the Nets have taken part in the NBA Canada series and will mark the fifth preseason game played in Montreal. Last season, the Nets took part in the NBA Global Games as the host team for two regular-season games in Mexico City. Tickets for the NBA Canada Series go on sale July 14. Fans can register for presale ticket access at NBA.com/CanadaSeries.