Although the Nets struck the mother lode in NBA free agency when they inked maximum-salary free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this season will be an exercise in patience. Durant is projected to miss the season recovering from right Achilles surgery and Irving will be limited much of the preseason after suffering facial injuries in a pickup game.

Those two were mere spectators for the preseason opener against SESI/Franca from Brazil Friday night at Barclays Center, and reigning NBA three-point percentage leader Joe Harris, who played for the U.S. World Cup team over the summer, also rested. Even so, coach Kenny Atkinson said there is a sense of urgency to this preseason because the Nets have high expectations, and they are blending eight incoming veterans with their youthful core and leave on Sunday for a two-game trip to China, where they will face the Lakers.

“I think especially with only four games and a new roster, we kind of have to speed up the process a little,” Atkinson said. “Guys will play decent minutes…probably more minutes than you would expect from our main guys.

“Defense is way ahead of the offense right now. That’s been the emphasis. But overall, I’m just pleased with the guys are picking up everything we’re doing. Good first five days [of training camp].”

Atkinson went with a starting lineup that included third-year man Jarrett Allen at center ahead of veteran free agent DeAndre Jordan, guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert and forwards Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince, who might be interchangeable at the three and the four spots. Atkinson called Prince, who came from Atlanta in a trade, a “system fit” because of his three-point shooting ability.

Prince got off to a hot start, hitting three three-pointers and scoring 11 points in his first 10 minutes on the floor, inspiring the Brooklyn Block cheering section to chant, “Welcome, Prince!”

One other player Atkinson singled out as someone who could get a long look during the preseason was last year’s first-round pick Dzanan Musa, who spent most of his rookie year playing in the G League.

“It will be interesting to see if a young guy like Musa can push,” Atkinson said. “That’s what we want. We want push from the young guys. He’s shown flashes of potentially being able to help us. That’s really good news.”

Musa also played well off the bench, getting to the basket consistently for six points in his first nine minutes. Jordan, a veteran center, hasn’t come off the bench for years, but he adapted well, scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds in a solid 11-minute stint in the first half as the Nets broke open a close game to lead by as many as 15 midway through the second quarter.

“I think we’re still figuring out what the rotation looks like,” Atkinson said going into the game. “It won’t reveal itself until that first game. I want to see more feedback.”

No KD in China. Atkinson said Durant will not accompany the Nets to China because it makes more sense for him to stay home and work on his rehab.