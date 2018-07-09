TODAY'S PAPER
Nets release preseason schedule with just one game at Barclays Center

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson talks to media

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson talks to media held at HSS Training Center Brooklyn, New York April 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The Nets will play a minimalist four-game preseason schedule that includes only one home game at Barclays Center in the opener against the Knicks on Oct. 3. That will be followed by three road contests, including a return date against the Knicks on Oct. 12 at Madison Square Garden to close out preseason play.

In between, the Nets will travel for an Oct. 8 game in Detroit followed by an Oct. 10 meeting against the Raptors at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The latter contest is part of the NBA Canada Series.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

