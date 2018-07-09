The Nets will play a minimalist four-game preseason schedule that includes only one home game at Barclays Center in the opener against the Knicks on Oct. 3. That will be followed by three road contests, including a return date against the Knicks on Oct. 12 at Madison Square Garden to close out preseason play.

In between, the Nets will travel for an Oct. 8 game in Detroit followed by an Oct. 10 meeting against the Raptors at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The latter contest is part of the NBA Canada Series.