Nets

Nets preseason schedule features two games in China

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie passes the ball from

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie passes the ball from under the basket defended by Raptors center Marc Gasol during the first half of a game at Barclays Center on April 3. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
The Nets will open their slate of four preseason games on Friday, Oct. 4 as they host SESI/Franca Basketball Club of Brazil at Barclays Center, the team announced Wednesday.

The team will then head to China to take on the Lakers in the NBA China Games 2019 with one game in Shanghai and another in Shenzhen on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 12, respectively.

The Nets will head to Long Island for their preseason finale, taking on the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Friday, Oct. 18 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Full preseason schedule

Note: All times EST.

Oct. 4 - vs. SESI/Franca Basketball Club (Brazil), 7:30 p.m., Barclays Center

Oct. 10 - vs. Lakers, 7:30 a.m., Shanghai, China

Oct. 12 - vs. Lakers, 7:30 a.m., Shenzhen, China

Oct. 18 - vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m., NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

