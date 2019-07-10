Nets preseason schedule features two games in China
The Nets will open their slate of four preseason games on Friday, Oct. 4 as they host SESI/Franca Basketball Club of Brazil at Barclays Center, the team announced Wednesday.
The team will then head to China to take on the Lakers in the NBA China Games 2019 with one game in Shanghai and another in Shenzhen on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 12, respectively.
The Nets will head to Long Island for their preseason finale, taking on the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Friday, Oct. 18 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.
Full preseason schedule
Note: All times EST.
Oct. 4 - vs. SESI/Franca Basketball Club (Brazil), 7:30 p.m., Barclays Center
Oct. 10 - vs. Lakers, 7:30 a.m., Shanghai, China
Oct. 12 - vs. Lakers, 7:30 a.m., Shenzhen, China
Oct. 18 - vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m., NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
