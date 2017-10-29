This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Nets’ Quincy Acy, DeMarre Carroll miss game with injuries

Nets head coach Atkinson says he is hopeful that both can play Tuesday against the Suns.

DeMarre Carroll of the Brooklyn Nets in the first

DeMarre Carroll of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Oct. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Roger Rubin  Special to Newsday
The Nets were without two key players Sunday night against the Nuggets. The team announced Saturday evening that Quincy Acy had a left groin strain. Shortly before gametime, the Nets said Acy would miss the game along with DeMarre Carroll (sore right ankle).

Carroll was second on the team with a 14.2-point average and second in rebounding (6.3). Acy is the Nets’ top three-point shooter, making 52.4 percent (11-for-21).

Coach Kenny Atkinson said both injuries occurred during Friday night’s loss to the Knicks. “Both are day to day,” he said. “I don’t think it is anything long-term.”

Acy said he was feeling “good.” Asked if one or the other was closer to returning, Atkinson said, “They are both in the same bucket. We’ll evaluate them tomorrow and, hopefully, (they’ll) be available” Tuesday against the Suns.

Because of the injury situation, the Nets had Brooklyn product Isaiah Whitehead and Jacob Wiley activated from the G-League Long Island Nets.

Atkinson said the Nets feel better equipped to handle being without key players because “we have a little more depth — more guys can fill in.”

Needing better mindset for road

Atkinson said there will be a renewed focus on preparation and mindset for road games. The Nets went winless in their first three — including the embarrassing 21-point loss to the Knicks. Tuesday’s game is their last at Barclays Center before five straight road games out west.

Atkinson said the Nets’ issues away from home were “energy level, engagement, focus. Having a better road mentality and getting our stuff together on the road — those are two things we address, we talk about, we’re not going to hide from it. We as coaches have to find a way to help them because our energy just wasn’t at the level it needed to be.”

