TORONTO — Although the sprained right knee Kyrie Irving suffered a week ago in Washington was a blow to the Nets in terms of losing their leading scorer, it opened a door for Caris LeVert to regain the form he showed early last season and in the playoffs last spring after returning from a dislocated ankle.

LeVert started his third straight game in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie against the defending champion Raptors Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena after averaging 26.0 points and 7.5 assists in consecutive blowouts of the Suns and Warriors.

“I think moving him into the starting lineup helped his confidence,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of LeVert, who started the first nine games of the season before suffering a thumb injury that required surgery and caused him to miss 24 straight games. “He became more aggressive with that starting unit. Him and Spencer have always played together, so, I think that helped. He will still run that second unit, but he gets his feet wet by starting.”

Because Dinwiddie was playing at such a high level, LeVert came off the bench the first 14 games after his return. Atkinson needed him to run the second unit. When Irving returns, Atkinson hinted LeVert might remain a starter.

“Going forward, I don’t know what that looks like, and we’re going to have to figure that out.” Atkinson said. “We’ll make the best decision for the team. But I like where we are right now with Caris starting. I think it’s given him some real responsibility, and it’s boosted his confidence. He’s playing well right now.”

Irving will miss Monday’s game in Indiana. Asked if it makes sense for him to sit out a rematch with the Raptors Wednesday at Barclays Center before the All-Star break, Atkinson said, “There’s a chance he could play. Knowing him, he’ll want to play if he’s cleared. We’ve got to wait until we get back and see how it’s going."