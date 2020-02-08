Nets' furious rally falls short against Raptors

TORONTO — The Nets reached down and found some guts as backup center DeAndre Jordan rallied them on defense in the fourth quarter against the defending champion Raptors, but glory escaped the Nets in the final seconds. Caris LeVert launched a three-pointer that missed, and Joe Harris’ attempt for a tip-in at the buzzer bounced away as the Raptors escaped with a 119-118 decision that was their franchise-record 14th straight win Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

After trailing by as much as 18 points in the third quarter, the Nets fought back within striking distance and cut the Raptors’ lead to 104-97 with 9:37 left on a four-point play by LeVert. When the Nets put together a 9-2 surge ending with a LeVert floater at the 3:08 mark, their deficit was down to 113-110.

The Raptors pushed the margin back to six, but with Jordan protecting the rim at one end and LeVert converting at the other end, LeVert scored every point in a 6-0 surge to tie the game at 118 on a jumper in the key with 35.3 seconds left. Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam was fouled with 22.9 seconds left and missed the first but made the second for the winning margin.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (39-14) with 29 points, and they got 20 apiece fromTerence Davis and Siakam. LeVert topped the Nets (23-28) with a career-high 37 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21, and Jordan totaled 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Raptors were without injured All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and center Marc Gasol, both of whom made it tough defensively on the Nets in two previous meetings this season. But even though superstar Kawhi Leonard left in free agency last summer, the defending champions have played great defense and have shown great depth and resiliency.

Asked before the game if the Nets might take advantage of Lowry’s absence, coach Kenny Atkinson said, “He’s everywhere, but they’re collectively really good. The real strength is their defense. They’re top two or three defensively. Are we going to be able to score efficiently? It seems like they have eight rim protectors with their length. With Marc out, they don’t have a big center, but they’re tough to finish on.

“Their length gives you problems, so, we’re going to have to make threes tonight. We’re going to have to get them up there and make them.”

In the first quarter, the Nets did exactly what Atkinson hoped, connecting on 7 of 15 three-point attempts on their way to a 36-33 lead. LeVert and Dinwiddie combined to score 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting in the period. The only problem was that they allowed the Raptors to shoot 52.2 percent from the field to keep it close.

Just before the end of the opening quarter, the Raptors inserted little used rookie guard Matt Thomas, who figured to get more playing time with Lowry sidelined. Thomas hit a baseline jumper, and that started a dramatic momentum shift. He scored eight points in a 16-2 Raptors run to build a 47-38 lead early in the second period. The Nets missed their first eight shots of the quarter and added a turnover.

The Raptors eventually led by as many as 15 points before settling for a 66-54 halftime advantage, and Thomas had 13 points at the break to rank as the X factor. It got worse from there in the third period when VanVleet scored seven points in a 12-5 surge that put the Raptors on top, 79-61.

The Nets responded with a 23-14 run that ended with six straight points by Wilson Chandler to cut their deficit to 93-85. But the Nets’ failure to get stops allowed the Raptors to regain a 100-88 advantage by the end of the third.