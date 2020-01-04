Caris LeVert’s return wasn’t enough to solve the Nets late-game woes. Not by a long shot.

Hours after Kyrie Irving revealed the serious nature of his injury, the Nets suffered yet another blow: a second-half meltdown, their fifth loss in a row, and their sixth in seven games.

This one came at the hands of the Raptors, who thoroughly dominated down the stretch to win, 121-102 at Barclays Center. The Nets, who led by 16 in the second quarter, committed 24 turnovers for 32 points, and were outscored 38-22 in the fourth.

“We’ve got to figure out why fourth quarters have really been a thorn in our side again and again,” Atkinson said. “We competed for three quarters of the game . . . I’ve seen that film before recently so we’ve got to figure it out.

LeVert, who missed 24 games after undergoing thumb surgery, was on a minutes restriction, but after two quarters, looked relatively acclimated to regular play. He scored 13 points in 15 minutes, and was about the only bright spot for them on Saturday. Fred VanVleet led all scorers with 29 points and 11 assists for Toronto, while Serge Ibaka had 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Nets leading scorer was Spencer Dinwiddie with 23 points.

“I’m not making excuses for our guys because a lot of it was on them, but [the Raptors] forced us into 24 turnovers,” Atkinson said. “That’s what they do. They turn you over . . . We could not handle their swarming defense.”

The Nets took a commanding 16-point lead with 3:38 in the second quarter, but in a familiar refrain, fell off in the last few minutes. The Raptors, spurred by Ibaka, scored the last 12 points of the quarter. OG Anunoby’s three with 1:31 to go drew the Raptors to within 52-48 at the break. The Raptors eventually took the lead on VanVleet’s three-point play with 3:54 to go in the third.

The Nets drew to within one in the opening minutes of the fourth, but then melted away behind a 13-3 Raptors run.