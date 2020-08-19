One day after the Bucks and Lakers, the top seeds in the East and West, respectively, were upset in their playoff openers, it appeared the Nets were on the verge of springing another upset over the defending NBA champion Raptors in Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday afternoon at Disney World in Orlando. But after taking a six-point lead to the final period, the Nets went ice cold at the offensive end, shooting 6-for-19 in the quarter as the Raptors came back to secure a 104-99 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

The Raptors opened the fourth with a 19-5 run to build their biggest lead at 93-85. Despite their cold shooting, the Nets hung tough as Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot buried a three-pointer with 39.8 seconds left to cut their deficit to 102-99. The Nets forced a shot clock violation by the Raptors with 15 seconds left, but after inbounding the ball, the Nets’ Garrett Temple lost the handle on the pass back, leading to a clinching layup by Norman Powell for the Raptors.

Temple led the Nets with 21 points, Luwawu-Cabarrot had 17, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen each had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Caris LeVert totaled 16 points but had a miserable 5-for-22 shooting effort that contributed to the Nets' 38.8% from the field. Fred VanVleet topped the Raptors with 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell added 24 points, Kyle Lowry had 21 points and nine assists, and Pascal Siakam scored 19.

Coming off a 24-point Game 1 loss in which the Raptors shot 50% from three-point range, including an 8-for-10 performance by VanVleet, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said his team would adjust its coverage but guard against overreacting. More important in Vaughn’s view was to get the Nets’ offense in gear early.

“It’s huge for us,” Vaughn said, referring to poor early shooting by the Nets in Game 1. “You take a look at some of the looks we got early in the game. You make those shots, and guys are taking the ball out of bounds, out from the net. So, it’s two-fold — we score, and they’re slower to get in transition. So it is imperative that we knock down the shots that we have available. Over 40 threes, if we took 50, we’ll shoot 50. But I would love to make the majority of those today.”

Vaughn said another key was for the Nets to limit their turnovers to keep the Raptors from generating transition offense. “If we can keep them out of transition, which we did in that third quarter during that stretch, we really feel confident that we can guard in the half-court,” Vaughn said.

The Nets listened to their coach and made the necessary adjustments to get off to a fast start, scoring on eight of their first 12 possessions to build a 26-12 lead that included 4-for-5 three-point shooting, including two makes by Luwawu-Cabarrot, who moved into the starting lineup after scoring 26 points in Game 1. But before the end of the quarter, the Raptors put together a 13-0 run, including a pair of threes from Powell, to cut their deficit to one point.

The Raptors had just one brief lead in the first half when Lowry hit a technical free throw for a 48-47 edge with 3:13 left in the half, which ended with the Nets clinging to a 53-50 lead. Defense was the focus for both teams as they each shot less than 40% from the field in the opening half.

In the third quarter, the Nets put together a 10-0 run, including five points from Temple, for a 63-53 lead, but the Raptors responded a with a 10-2 surge in which VanVleet scored every points, including a pair of threes, to pull within 65-63. But a pair of threes by Temple, who had 15 of the Nets’ 27 points in the third quarter, helped them take an 80-74 lead to the final period.