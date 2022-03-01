There were so many words to describe what went wrong with the Nets the last time they played the Raptors, which was only Monday. They struggled in transition. They committed far, far too many turnovers. They were dominated on the offensive glass. They lacked communication and ball movement, or the ability to recover from the Raptors’ breathless, incessant attack.

There was also only one word to describe it: "Unacceptable," Bruce Brown said after that game, their most lopsided loss of the season.

They might have to add a new word for Tuesday’s loss against the same team: Unimaginable.

In a game with playoff implications, the Nets, who seemed in control for the majority of the night, completely dismantled in the fourth quarter — committing key mistakes, falling apart offensively, failing to get key stops and falling, 109-108, at Scotiabank Arena in the second game of a home-and-away back-to-back. The Nets (32-31) remain in eighth but dropped three games behind the Raptors (34-27) with 19 games to play. Pivotally, the season series is tied at 2.

Seth Curry hit a 28-foot three from the top of the key to tie the game at 103 with 50.8 seconds to go, but he then fouled Gary Trent Jr., who made both of his free throws. Scottie Barnes rejected what would have been Curry’s game-tying floater and Curry’s three-point attempt soon after rimmed out. The Nets were forced to foul Trent again, and he made four free throws to essentially ice the game. James Johnson hit a three at the buzzer for the final margin.

The Nets led by nine going into the fourth but managed only two points in the first six minutes of the quarter. The Raptors eventually put together a 10-0 run, and Barnes’ floater with 4:06 left gave them a one-point lead, their first since the final 3:18 of the third quarter. The Nets were outscored 28-19 in the fourth, committed two big defensive three-second violations in the waning minutes, and were out-rebounded 13-8 in the quarter. They also committed five turnovers in the fourth.

Trent led the Raptors with 24 points and seven assists and Johnson had 19 for the Nets.

The Nets were playing without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Andre Drummond, though all that is set to soon change. Durant could be back as early as Thursday, Irving will be allowed to suit up Sunday against the Celtics, and Andre Drummond, who was suffering from a sore left knee, isn’t believed to be seriously injured, acting coach Jacque Vaughn said. It’s still not clear when coach Steve Nash will be able to return from the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols (he went on the list before Monday’s game).

The Raptors took an 11-point lead toward the end of the first quarter behind a 17-5 run and the efforts of Barnes (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Pascal Siakam (18 points), but Cam Thomas — who was questionable earlier in the day thanks to a sprained hand — scored four straight to end the quarter and kick off an 8-0 Nets run.

The Nets put together another 11-3 run minutes into the second quarter, capped by Johnson slicing to the basket through traffic and finishing with a loud dunk that gave the Nets a 40-39 advantage, their first lead since the opening minutes of the game. Curry’s 27-foot left-wing three-pointer seconds later helped the Nets build on their lead, and they went into the break up 59-55.

The Nets, who lost the transition game in Monday’s contest, seemed better suited for the Raptors this time — protecting the offensive glass in the first half and limiting themselves to five turnovers at halftime (they committed 23 total for 31 points Monday).

"They’re a very aggressive team," fill-in coach Jacque Vaughn said after the game Monday. They’re "not shy about it, so we have to be extremely physical on both ends of the floor, (and) the physicality comes from, where there’s better screens, better cuts on one end, then the defensive (ability) to accept that physicality and hit first. "You have to take the first punch against this team or they’ll make you pay for it."

All that progress, though, quickly evaporated when it counted, as the Nets committed the same sins as Monday, allowing the Raptors to play their game, control the glass, and, for now, the play-in playoff picture.