Nets' supporting cast comes to rescue and defeats Raptors

The Raptors executed coach Nick Nurse’s masterful defensive game plan, holding Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to a combined total of 26 points. But it wasn’t enough for the Raptors to complete the season sweep as the Nets’ supporting cast produced an outstanding effort for a 116-103 victory Tuesday night in Tampa.

The Nets blew a 10-point third-quarter lead and trailed by six early in the fourth period when three straight threes, including two by Joe Harris, triggered a 22-6 run that included seven points by reserve guard Mike James that restored a 106-96 Net lead with 3:37 left in the game.

The Raptors cut their deficit to seven points with 2:03 left, but the Nets pulled away down the stretch. The victory clinched at least the sixth seed in the playoffs for the Nets (42-20), who currently lead the Eastern Conference.

The Nets used only eight players and seven scored in double figures, the exception being Irving, who totaled nine on 3-for-13 shooting. Jeff Green topped the Nets with 22 points, while Durant and Blake Griffin each totaled 17 and Joe Harris added 16.

The Raptors (26-36) were led by Kyle Lowry with 24 points, and OG Anunoby added 21. But the Nets forced them into a 39.6% shooting night (36 of 91).

The Nets were beginning a stretch of seven out of eight games on the road. Coach Steve Nash noted that they actually are in the middle of a stretch in which they have only four home games in a period of 30 days while playing 13 on the road.

"I don’t know if we’re quite sure where we are, whether we’re coming or going," Nash said. "We haven’t seemed to really be affected too much by the road when given enough health, availability on the roster. We’ve been a good road team. At this point, I’m not sure our team even thinks about it.

"We’re just trying to knock down these games and stick with it. It’s such a strange time in the world with COVID and all the protocols that it’s not like you’re missing out on your personal life back at home. We’re kind of used to this truncated lifestyle. Everyone’s in a positive mood and just wants to keep building, keep improving before the playoffs start."

At the same time, Nash said the return of Durant to the lineup has improved the Nets’ mood. "We’re excited to have Kevin back," Nash said. "We’re excited that there’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. We’re getting close to the end of the season, so I think that sunshine is upon us, there’s a lift in the spirits and everyone’s optimistic."

In his second game back from injury, Durant started and played almost 17 minutes in first-half, but he scored just seven points while making the only two shots the Raptors permitted him to take. Irving was held to just four first-half points on 1-for-6 shooting.

But the Nets put together a 19-8 run in the second quarter, including seven points from Green to take a 54-46 lead that shrank to a four-point margin at halftime.

Midway through the third period, the Nets fashioned a 10-2 burst that ended with threes by Green and Tyler Johnson for their high lead to that point of 73-63. The Raptors responded with a 17-2 run to take a five-point lead before a Griffin layup cut the margin to 83-80 at the end of the period. Before Griffin’s basket, the Nets made just one of nine shots in that stretch and had a turnover.