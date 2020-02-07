Nets facing tough test in defending champion Toronto Raptors

The Nets took care of business against the teams they should beat. Now comes the real test.

Brooklyn heads north to face the Raptors on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto (37-14) went into Friday night’s matchup in Indiana having won a franchise-record 12 games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Nets (23-27) have won two straight and four of five. They just wrapped up a 5-2 stretch — all against sub-.500 opponents.

“I’ve said it since the beginning of the year — I think they’re a championship-contending team,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Raptors following Friday’s practice. “I said it when we played them in the preseason. They’re really good.”

The defending champions have been one of the league’s biggest surprises, holding the second-best record in the Eastern Conference despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers in the offseason. Pascal Siakam, 25, has morphed into a superstar, while veteran Kyle Lowry remains the team’s engine in the backcourt. And Nick Nurse has put himself into Coach of the Year consideration.

“I think the fact that they had Kawhi, that was the excuse, that they won it because of Kawhi — I don’t think it’s that simple,” Atkinson said. “They’ve proven it, that they really do it in a team concept.”

The Nets remain without Kyrie Irving (knee sprain), who did not make the trip with the team to Toronto and Indiana (Monday). Irving has already missed 30 games with various injuries. There is no timetable for his return, though the team had said he’d be reevaluated on Sunday.

“He’s going to continue to rehab, we’ll see what that means when we get back,” Atkinson said.

The Nets are just 5-17 against teams with .500 or better records, according to ESPN. But they’ll give themselves a chance if Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris can keep their strong production going.

“We obviously miss him on the floor. He’s our floor general,” DeAndre Jordan said of Irving. “But he’s in practice and film sessions and obviously trying to hurry up and get back to 100 percent healthy and where we need him.”

Despite a flurry of activity before Thursday’s trade deadline, the Nets elected to stand pat. Given where they are as a team — still in the evaluation process with Kevin Durant expected to be sidelined for the entire season with an Achilles injury — their inactivity was expected.

“You never know. You just never know with these things,” Atkinson said. “Someone asked me the other night do you ever talk to the guys and say, ‘Hey, you’re safe?’ I’ve seen too many cases where anything can happen.”

Notes: The 6-11 Jordan bristled when asked about the Rockets going small with 6-5 PJ Tucker at center, perhaps sparking an eventual trend. “I don’t care. ... I’m just saying if it’s one team out of 30 [that] goes small that [doesn’t] mean everybody else is doing it.” ... The Nets signed reserve Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot to a multi-year deal.