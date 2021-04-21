Nets tumble after Raptors get hot in third quarter

The wounds that have mounted up over the course of this condensed NBA season finally caught up to the Nets as they allowed a 13-point first-quarter lead to slip away and trailed by as much as 18 points on their way to a 114-103 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday night in Tampa.

The Nets lost control of the game when they were outscored in the third quarter, 36-23, as the Raptors rained in seven three-pointers. After trailing by 18 points, the Nets put together a 14-2 run spanning the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to cut their deficit to 92-86 on a pair of Landry Shamet free throws with 10:35 left in the game.

But they ran out of steam. The Raptors responded with a 12-3 surge that included six points from Pascal Siakim to regain control with a 104-89 lead with 7:37 left to go. The Nets made one last 8-0 push to cut the Raptors’ lead to 106-101 on a pair of Kyrie Irving foul shots with 3:01 left, but they made only one basket the rest of the way.

Irving paced the Nets (39-20) with 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Bruce Brown had his second straight double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, Joe Harris totaled 14 points and Shamet added 10 on a tough 3-of-17 shooting night. After making seven of their first 14 three-pointers, the Nets were 6-of-27 from deep the rest of the way.

Siakim topped the Raptors (25-34) with 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25, Fred Van Vleet added 17, including a 5-of-10 effort from three-point range, and Kyle Lowry had 14 points.

The Raptors, who play home games in Tampa because COVID-19 protocols prevent them from traveling between Toronto and the U.S., had a healthy lineup including Lowry, Van Vleet and Siakim, all of whom combined for 74 points when they defeated the Nets in their last meeting on Feb. 5. The Nets started Blake Griffin (nine points) in the second game of a back-to-back for the first time this season, but they still were without superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden plus backup center Nic Claxton.

"Big challenge, down bodies in a back-to-back," Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game. "We are being challenged in general during this stretch of the season with a bunch of injuries, but that can hopefully provide us with an opportunity to grow resolve and get tougher. We’ve got to be prepared to play well and have a good start."

In fact, the Nets avoided one of their habitual slow starts when Harris came out on fire early, hitting the first four three-pointers he looked at to help the Nets build an early 18-9 lead. Later in the opening period, back-to-back threes by Irving gave them a 34-21 margin.

The Nets still were holding a 12-point lead late in the second period, but the Raptors hit five straight three-point attempts, including two by Van Vleet and one each by Anunoby, Siakim and Lowry to close the half on a 17-7 run that cut the Nets’ lead to 58-56. After going 7-of-14 from three in the opening quarter, the Nets were 2-of-10 beyond the arc in the second period. The Raptors reversed that trend, going from 2-of-13 to 6-of-10.

That trend continued in the third quarter as the Raptors put together an extended 31-10 run to build a 90-72 lead. They made seven of eight three-pointers in that stretch, including thre by Van Vleet and two by Lowry. The Nets, on the other hand, hit just three of 12 shots and committed three turnovers in that span. But the Nets managed a 9-2 run to close the quarter and cut their deficit to 92-81.