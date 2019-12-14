TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard no longer calls Toronto home, having moved to Los Angeles to join the Clippers, but the defending NBA champions showed the Nets why “We The North” still describes where they rank in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors let a 16-point lead slip to two points in the third period, but they came on strong late to score a decisive 110-102 victory Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Late in the third period, the Nets’ second unit pulled within four points of the Raptors but then went cold, committing four turnovers in 11 possessions that produced just two points while the Raptors pushed their lead to 97-85 before Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris returned with 8:58 left in the game. It became a 12-2 Toronto run for a 14-point lead when Norman Powell was awarded a basket on an overturned offensive foul call.

An 8-2 Nets surge cut their deficit to eight points, but the Nets were scoreless on their next six possessions, including a turnover and five missed threes as the Raptors pulled away. Pascal Siakam was limited to five second-half points but led the Raptors (16-8) with 30 points to go with 10 rebounds, Powell totaled 25 points, and Marc Gasol had 17 and 15 rebounds.

Dinwiddie topped the Nets (13-12) with 24 points and eight assists, Garrett Temple added 16 points, and Taurean Prince had 14 points and 10 boards. The Nets committed 20 turnovers leading to 29 Toronto points.

The Nets’ visit to Toronto was the start of a brutal back-to-back matching them against the defending NBA champions followed by a home game Sunday against the 76ers, who eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Nets are now 0-4 on the road against winning teams.

“Wonderful challenge,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “These are the type of games that really test you. We’ve obviously had our struggles up here. This is a tough place to win. They’re an excellent team . . . You want to measure yourself against the best teams. It’d be great to get a win against and elite team on the road.”

Things began well enough for the Nets when the jumped out to a 12-2 lead after making the first four three-pointers they tried. But that was nothing to the display by the Raptors that followed. Coach Nick Nurse noted before the game that his team has focused on working on its three-point shooting after enduring a recent slump, and it paid off big-time.

The Raptors responded with a 24-9 run in which they made all seven three-pointers they shot, including three by Siakam, who had 14 points in the opening period when they were 9-for-10 on threes to take a 38-31 lead. The Toronto pushed its lead to 47-31 when Lowry drained a three to make it 10-for-11.

Midway through the second period, the Nets put together a 14-2 run that included a trio of threes plus a three-point play by Dinwiddie that cut their deficit to 49-45. Siakam, who had 25 first-half points, scored seven in a 10-1 surge that pushed the Raptors’ lead back to 13 points, but the resilient Nets closed with a 14-6 burst, including five points each by Dinwiddie and Prince, to cut their deficit to 65-60 at halftime.

A Prince three-pointer early in the third period trimmed the Raptors’ lead to 67-65, but Powell scored nine points in a 13-4 run to push their lead to 80-69. During that span, the Nets made just one of seven shots and had four turnovers. David Nwaba had six points in a 14-7 Nets response to cut their deficit to four, but three empty possessions allowed the Raptors to take a 90-83 lead to the final period.