The Nets discovered their toughness gene two games earlier when they held the Raptors to 19 fourth-quarter points only to suffer a heartbreaking one-point loss. But the rematch was a different story as the Nets played four quarters of tough defense to snap the defending NBA champions’ franchise-record 15-game winning streak with a hard-nosed 101-91 victory Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

The win sent the Nets (25-28) to the All-Star break on a 7-3 roll of their own. Their toughness was reflected in a 55-42 rebounding advantage that allowed them to overcome miserable 25.7 percent three-point shooting (9-of-35). Caris LeVert led the Nets with 20 points, Joe Harris had 19, Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 17 points and nine assists and Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Serge Ibaka paced the Raptors with 28 points, Fred VanVleet added 22, and Kyle Lowry had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Nets have had trouble closing against top teams, but they pushed their lead to 91-76 with 5:14 left after five straight points by Dinwiddie. The Raptors responded with a three-pointer by Ibaka and a three-point play by VanVleet to cut the deficit to single digits at 91-82 with 4:13 to go. But that was as close as the Raptors got before seeing their win streak end.

In their previous game Saturday night in Toronto, the Nets trailed by 18 points and played soft defense, allowing 100 points through three quarters. But they firmed up in the fourth quarter, allowed only 19 points and tied the game in the final minute only to lose by a point. Still that fourth quarter toughness carried over to a road win at Indiana and was a point of emphasis coming into the Raptors rematch.

“I’m really pleased with our defense overall, but against the Raptors, we haven’t found a way to stop them,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said beforethe game. “That will be a huge key tonight. I do know our effort level, our compete level has got to be like two levels higher. We’ve got to pitch close to a perfect game to beat this team.”

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said his team found a variety of different ways to win during the 15-game winning streak, but the victory over the Nets was the one they almost kicked away.

“I give credit for how well they played,” Nurse said of the Nets. “They were making things hard for us. We thought a little early we might have done enough. We went up 18, and we were running on some fumes, too.

“They were playing great, and we kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit.”

When the game began, the Nets picked up where they left off in Toronto, holding the Raptors to 19 first-quarter points and 36.4 percent shooting on their way to a 23-19 lead. Midway through the second period, the Nets put together a 9-0 spurt to take their largest first-half lead at 45-32, and they got to halftime holding a solid 52-40 advantage after another quarter of tough defense.

At that point, the Raptors still were shooting only 35.6 percent, and the Nets’ toughness was evident in a 29-20 rebounding advantage that included 10 by Allen. Only poor 5-of-19 three-point shooting by the Nets prevented a bigger lead.

The Nets opened the third period by missing their first seven shots, but it didn’t matter because they weren’t giving up anything. Early in the third period, a three-point play by Allen pushed the Nets’ lead to a high of 15 points, but a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Pascal Siakam cut the Raptors’ deficit to 75-65 at the end of the third quarter.