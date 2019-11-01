Nets fans, the time for patience is over.

. . . Wait. Not so fast.

Though their blockbuster offseason signings signaled the end of the long, dry rebuild in Brooklyn, this team is very much still trying to find its footing, coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday. And that, he said, is exactly why it’s no time to panic.

Granted, they’re 1-3 with Kyrie Irving playing like Kyrie Irving. And granted, this is a far more potent group of players than the ones that went to the playoffs last season. But that team also started off slow, and with three new starters and less practice time because of the Nets’ trip to China, they’re still trying to find their identity. It’s a process — remember that word? — and one that admittedly has no concrete timetable.

“I think it took us half the season, at least, to get in a good place,” Atkinson said of the 2018-19 campaign. “I was thinking about that today. When does that turn? You just don’t know with a new group, when that can turn. It can turn tonight. It can turn next week. I do think we need more time together and more work together to get to that point. We’re obviously not there yet.”

One thing is certain, though — Atkinson is thrilled with Irving’s production and sees no issue with some of his other guys standing back while the Nets’ $142-million man does his thing. That’ll likely shift once teams start to blitz Irving more often, but “sometimes, it’s your job to spectate,” Atkinson said.

“He’s making the right play probably more so than anybody on the team right now,” Atkinson said. “He’s really making the right reads. Our issues have been with other guys on the team making the right reads . . . I think the group around him can pick it up and I know we’ve got some guys that can play better than they are right now.”

And until they do, there’s at least one lesson Atkinson picked up from last season and the many painful rebuilding years before it.

“I’m starting to understand it,” he said. “And it’s difficult for players, most of all, to understand. Like, oh man, you take a couple losses early and you get really nervous . . . But we’re looking at our process. We’re looking at our [key performance indicators], we’re looking at the analytics. Are all our processes in place? Are we playing the style we want to play that’s going to fit our guys? I feel good about that. Is it perfect? No. But I think we’re not there yet, but we’re headed in the right direction.”