HOUSTON — On Tuesday, the Nets overcame a 17-point deficit with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally led by superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. But after falling behind again by 20 Wednesday night at Toyota Center, the Nets faced a much stiffer climb with Durant and starting center LaMarcus Aldridge sitting out to avoid playing three games in four nights on this road trip.

Instead, the Rockets took advantage of the Nets’ load maintenance scheme to score a 114-104 victory that was their seventh straight win. The loss left the Nets 1-1 on their four-game trip that continues Friday night in Atlanta.

Despite their manpower disadvantage, the Nets found a way to rally again in the fourth period, cutting their deficit to 95-91 on a four-point play by Harden with 7:21 left. But that was as close as the Nets could get the rest of the way.

Harden topped the Nets (17-7) with 25 points on a laborious 4-for-16 shooting effort from the field, but he added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Cam Thomas had 18 points off the bench, Patty Mills contributed 12 points, and even rookie David Duke Jr. saw his first significant action and scored nine points.

But the Nets shot only 39.3% while allowing the Rockets (7-16) to hit 49.4%. They were led by Eric Gordon’s 21 points, got 19 points from Garrison Mathews, 18 from Josh Christopher and 12 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Wood.

Harden returned to Houston for only the second time since the trade that sent him to the Nets last Jan. 14, but there only were 3,615 fans permitted in the building because of COVID restrictions. The Toyota Center wasn’t at capacity for Harden’s second visit, but it was nearly full and felt like a normal regular-season game.

"I definitely think it means something to James," Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game. "He had a historic run [of eight seasons] here, and I know this city means a lot to him. He’s had such a fantastic relationship with the city and the organization and those historic seasons and numbers he put up here. It’s going to be special to him."

The problem Harden faced is that he didn’t have his usual complement of offensive weapons. Nash chose to rest not only Durant one night after a 41-minute effort in a win at Dallas, but he also rested Aldridge. Nic Claxton started at center with James Johnson in Durant’s forward spot, and Blake Griffin returned to action after falling out of the rotation.

"They’ve both had a lot of minutes recently," Nash said. "They both wanted to play, but it was an opportunity to try and get a little bit of rest during this tough stretch. We’re just taking a chance and rolling the dice a little bit here tonight."

That move left an enormous burden on Harden to carry the offense. "I just want James to have fun and be himself and enjoy being back here in Houston playing," Nash said. "Have a great game, make his teammates better and do all the things he does to get a win."

Although the Rockets got off to a horrendous 1-16 start this season, they found a miraculous way to right the ship with six straight wins coming into the game. They sustained that momentum against the Nets, putting together a 17-4 second-quarter run that included 3 of 3 shooting by Christopher from three-point range, to build a 49-29 lead.

The Nets responded with a 12-0 run to get back within eight, but a 10-4 Rockets surge at the end of the half pushed their lead back to 67-52. Harden had 14 first-half points, but he was struggling on 3 of 10 shooting and the Nets only made 39.1% of their shots compared to 56.1% for the Rockets.