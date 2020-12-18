The NBA has approved a 15-player roster for game days due to COVID-19 risks. So here’s a best guess at the starting lineup, the rotation pieces and the fringe players.

Starters

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SF: Joe Harris

PF: Kevin Durant

C: DeAndre Jordan

Rotation roster

G: Caris LeVert

G: Landry Shamet

G: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

C: Jarrett Allen

F: Taurean Prince

F: Jeff Green

The fringe

G: Tyler Johnson

G: Bruce Brown

F: Rodions Kurucs

F: Nic Claxton

Bound for LI Nets

F: Reggie Perry

G: Jeremiah Martin

G: Chris Chiozza

G: Elie Okobo