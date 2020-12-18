Nets' projected roster for 2020-21 NBA season: A star-studded lineup
The NBA has approved a 15-player roster for game days due to COVID-19 risks. So here’s a best guess at the starting lineup, the rotation pieces and the fringe players.
Starters
PG: Kyrie Irving
SG: Spencer Dinwiddie
SF: Joe Harris
PF: Kevin Durant
C: DeAndre Jordan
Rotation roster
G: Caris LeVert
G: Landry Shamet
G: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
C: Jarrett Allen
F: Taurean Prince
F: Jeff Green
The fringe
G: Tyler Johnson
G: Bruce Brown
F: Rodions Kurucs
F: Nic Claxton
Bound for LI Nets
F: Reggie Perry
G: Jeremiah Martin
G: Chris Chiozza
G: Elie Okobo