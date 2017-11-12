This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

Nets' D’Angelo Russell has knee contusion after awkward landing

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell watches from the bench

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell watches from the bench during the second half against the Nuggets on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Denver. Photo Credit: AP / David Zalubowski

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nets guard D’Angelo Russell has a left knee contusion after landing awkwardly late in Saturday night’s 114-106 loss to the Jazz, the team announced Sunday.

The team did not say how many games Russell would miss. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Russell was expected to miss ‘several games.’

The Nets had battled back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to within six points of the Jazz when Russell drove and landed awkwardly on his left leg. He immediately walked off the court under his own power and did not return.

Russell was their best player against the Jazz with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and a plus-9 rating, and if he is lost for any significant amount of time, it would be crippling for the young Nets (5-8).

The news is the latest injury blow for the Nets, who lost point guard Jeremy Lin for the season with a ruptured patella tendon in the season opener.

With Greg Logan

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Courtney Lee of the Knicks puts up a Hornacek enjoys ‘perfect’ Lee, energetic Kanter
Kristaps Porzingis defends against Dirk Nowitzki on Jan. NBA Insider: Nowitzki says Porzingis already had tools
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives against the Kings' Willie Porzingis again leads Knicks to victory
Jazz guard Ricky Rubio tries to steal the Nets’ Russell hurts left knee late in loss to Jazz
Knicks forward  Mindaugas Kuzminskas reacts during a preseason Kuzminskas aware he’s on trade block
Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh, left, Nets guard Spencer Nets’ defense has turned it around on western swing