Nets guard D’Angelo Russell has a left knee contusion after landing awkwardly late in Saturday night’s 114-106 loss to the Jazz, the team announced Sunday.

The team did not say how many games Russell would miss. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Russell was expected to miss ‘several games.’

The Nets had battled back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to within six points of the Jazz when Russell drove and landed awkwardly on his left leg. He immediately walked off the court under his own power and did not return.

Russell was their best player against the Jazz with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and a plus-9 rating, and if he is lost for any significant amount of time, it would be crippling for the young Nets (5-8).

The news is the latest injury blow for the Nets, who lost point guard Jeremy Lin for the season with a ruptured patella tendon in the season opener.

With Greg Logan