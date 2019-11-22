When the Nets last saw the Kings last spring in Sacramento, it was a night for the ages. They overcame a 28-point third-quarter deficit to win as D’Angelo Russell scored 27 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter.

But the rematch had no such wild swings, and that was fine with the Nets, who played one of their most complete and consistent games of the season on their way to a 116-97 victory over the Kings Friday night at Barclays Center.

The Nets reached the fourth quarter holding their high lead of the game at 16 points, and for a change this season, they kept their foot on the gas pedal. They opened the final period with a 10-5 surge that included four points from backup point guard Theo Pinson to push their lead to 21 points at 96-75, and they never looked back, leading by as much as 22 later in the game.

Spencer Dinwiddie topped the Nets (7-8) with 23 points and seven assists, Joe Harris added 22 points, including 5-for-7 shooting from three-point range, Garrett Temple had 18, and the Nets dominated the boards, 48-33. Harrison Barnes led the Kings (6-8) with 18 points, but they made only four of 26 three-point attempts.

After an 0-5 start to the season, the Kings arrived coming off an impressive win over the Suns and a stretch in which they had won four of their previous five games. “Watching them against Phoenix is some of the best basketball I’ve seen played in the NBA this year,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “They’ve played a lot of other games, and I think they’ve beaten some really good teams. They played lights out against Phoenix on both sides of the ball.”

Just as they did in a victory over the Hornets on Wednesday, the Nets struggled early with their shooting but relied on defense and rebounding to maintain a narrow early cushion over the Kings. Atkinson bemoaned his team’s recent poor shooting stretch over the previous seven games, but the slumping Harris, who led the NBA in three-point percentage last season, suddenly flashed to life in the second quarter. He hit a trio of threes on three straight possessions to trigger a 15-6 Nets run that he capped with a fourth three-pointer for a 43-31 lead.

The Nets still led by 12 late in the period, but the Kings put together an 11-6 burst to cut their halftime deficit to 56-49. The difference at that point came at the three-point arc, where the Nets made 8 of 23 in the opening half while holding the Kings to a miserable 1 of 11 performance. Besides the play of Harris, the Nets once again got a lift from Dinwiddie, who had 15 points and four assists by intermission.

“Just vintage Spencer,” Atkinson said of the backup point guard’s play in the absence of injured Kyrie Irving. “I think he thrives in these roles. He’s got to do it on the first unit, and then we have him with the second unit, too. He’s playing big minutes, I think he relishes it. He thrives in big situations. You’ve seen it in the past, and he continues to do it.”

The Nets opened the third quarter with a 16-7 run that included five points each from Temple and Prince to push the lead to 72-56. The Kings never got closer than 10 points in the period, which ended with the Nets holding a 86-70 margin.

Given how the Nets came back last spring in Sacramento, it was the perfect chance for the Kings to return the favor, but even though the Nets have lost similar leads this season, there was no epic meltdown on this night.