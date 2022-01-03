Nets' rescheduled games will make going rough

It’s exhausting just thinking about it.

The NBA announced Monday that it had rescheduled 11 postponed games, including three Nets games, that had not been played because of the recent surge of the COVID virus.

The Nets’ first makeup game will be played Monday in Portland. The Nets had been scheduled to play San Antonio at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. That game has now been moved to noon. The Nets will then fly across the country to play the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Monday. They will then fly two time zones back to play the Bulls on Wednesday night in a previously scheduled game in Chicago.

"There’s no easy way to do this," coach Steve Nash said before the Nets’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. "If we were expecting it to be a sweet little add to the schedule, and no blood drawn, that would be foolish."

There were also three other changes to the Nets’ schedule. Their game against Denver, originally scheduled for Dec. 19 in Brooklyn, was rescheduled for Jan. 26 at 7:30. The team had been scheduled to play Toronto that night, but that game has been moved to 7:30 on Feb. 28. Finally, the Nets’ postponed home game against Washington on Dec. 21 will be played Feb. 17 at 7:30.

Harris in ‘a couple weeks’

Joe Harris is at least "a couple weeks" away from returning from his ankle surgery.

"I’m not exactly sure what he’s able to do right now because there have been different iterations on his rehab," Nash said. "He’s still got a couple weeks. In that ballpark. We’ll see how it goes. It could take longer than that. Whatever the length of time it is, for me I just want it to be behind him when he comes out of it. We all feel pretty confident in that. So, I’m less stressed about when he comes back and more stressed about long term prognosis when he comes back."

Aldridge a late scratch

LaMarcus Aldridge (sore right foot) was a late scratch for Monday’s game.