Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets sign Mitchell Creek, Jordan McLaughlin

The Nets' Jordan McLaughlin, left, drives around The

The Nets' Jordan McLaughlin, left, drives around The Magic's Isaiah Briscoe during the second half of an NBA Summer League game on July 6 in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: AP/John Locher

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Nets signed guard/forward Mitchell Creek and guard Jordan McLaughlin on Monday, the team announced.

Terms of the deals were not released.

Creek played for the Mavericks' Las Vegas Summer League team last month, appearing in five games and averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. He spent the last eight seasons playing internationally for both Adelaide of the Australian National Basketball League (2010-18) and BG Gottingen of the German Basketball League (2018). Creek appeared in 200 games, including 101 starts for Adelaide, averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes game. He averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.4 minutes per game in seven games for BG Gottingen.

McLaughlin played for the Nets’ Las Vegas Summer League team last month, appearing in five games and averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. McLaughlin played four years at the University of Southern California, starting all but one of his 128 career games. He averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.5 minutes per game during his college career.

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley stretches with teammates Barkley working toward his return to Giants practice
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur coaches the team Giants offensive linemen are closer than ever
New York Giants running back Jonathan Stewart (28) Glauber: Giants' cuts to weigh talent vs. leadership
Giants cornerback Donte Deayon (38) drops into coverage Deayon, Rudolph short on time to make big impact
Giancarlo Stanton of theYankees is congratulated by his Yankees' Stanton makes first return to Miami
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 10: A Washington Redskins HBO Real Sports examines cheerleading