Nets sign Mitchell Creek, Jordan McLaughlin

The Nets signed guard/forward Mitchell Creek and guard Jordan McLaughlin on Monday, the team announced.

Terms of the deals were not released.

Creek played for the Mavericks' Las Vegas Summer League team last month, appearing in five games and averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. He spent the last eight seasons playing internationally for both Adelaide of the Australian National Basketball League (2010-18) and BG Gottingen of the German Basketball League (2018). Creek appeared in 200 games, including 101 starts for Adelaide, averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes game. He averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.4 minutes per game in seven games for BG Gottingen.

McLaughlin played for the Nets’ Las Vegas Summer League team last month, appearing in five games and averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. McLaughlin played four years at the University of Southern California, starting all but one of his 128 career games. He averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.5 minutes per game during his college career.