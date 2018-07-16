TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
85° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets sign second-round pick Rodions Kurucs

Nets draft pick Rodions Kurucs speaks to reporters

Nets draft pick Rodions Kurucs speaks to reporters during a news conference at the team's training center on June 22. Photo Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Nets signed forward Rodions Kurucs to a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Kurucs, the 40th overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft from Cesis, Latvia, played the past three seasons for FC Barcelona II of Spanish LEB Gold. Kurucs, 20, appeared in 16 games for FC Barcelona II in 2017-18, averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.

New York Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith (19) Devin Smith released by Jets, source says
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom leaves the dugout after DeGrom won’t start as All-Star lineups revealed
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from Cespedes has good day for Mets in simulated game
Troy Williams (left) of the Knicks drives to Knicks waive forward Troy Williams
CBS Esiason won’t return as MNF radio analyst
Mets third baseman Jose Bautista rounds the bases Mets’ Bautista showing he’s not done yet