Nets sign second-round pick Rodions Kurucs

The Nets signed forward Rodions Kurucs to a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Kurucs, the 40th overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft from Cesis, Latvia, played the past three seasons for FC Barcelona II of Spanish LEB Gold. Kurucs, 20, appeared in 16 games for FC Barcelona II in 2017-18, averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.