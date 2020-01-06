Bench leads rally, but Nets fall to Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Nets came back from a 16-point second-quarter deficit thanks to strong play by their bench to take a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter. But when the Nets’ starters returned to the floor, they let the game get out of control down the stretch as Markelle Fultz scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the final period of the Magic’s 101-89 victory Monday night at Amway Center.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Nets (16-19) and seventh in their past eight games.

After shooting poorly most of the game, the Nets’ second unit finally put together an extended run of 21-9 spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a 78-76 lead on a layup by Wilson Chandler with 8:58 left in the game. Dzanan Musa scored the six points in that stretch, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added five.

But the Magic responded moments later with a 15-1 surge, nine of which were scored by Fultz to restore an 91-79 lead when Fultz scored on a layup with 4:13 left to play. By that time, all the Nets’ starters were back in the game, but it was as if they were powerless to stop the Magic down the stretch.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris topped the Nets with 16 points each, but they shot only 33.3 percent from the field and 21.3 from three-point range (10 of 47) and they were outrebounded 59-46. Besides Fultz, the Magic (17-20) got 16 points off the bench from D.J. Augustin, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 11 points and 23 rebounds.

Following his return against the Raptors on Saturday at Barclays Center, the Nets held out Caris LeVert for purposes of injury management coming off right thumb surgery. The Magic game came in the middle of a stretch of three games in four nights, and coach Kenny Atkinson assured LeVert will play against the Thunder Tuesday night at home.

“I just think he’s been out for a long time,” Atkinson said of LeVert’s seven-week absence. “It’s understanding how to manage a player for the long-term. Collectively, we decided it was the best thing, but he will play [Tuesday].”

Asked if LeVert might continue to miss one game in future back-to-back sets, Atkinson said, “To be determined. This one is three-in-four. We’ll see going forward. Haven’t made a decision on that yet.”

On the one hand, it can be argued the Nets are being prudent with a player who has endured long-term injuries in each of his three NBA seasons. On the other hand, LeVert’s in-and-out comeback not only left the Nets short-handed against the Magic but also seemed to prevent any chance they had to develop some continuity.

They played defense well enough to emerge from the first quarter with a 22-20 lead despite 30.4 percent shooting from the field. But Augustin opened the second period with back-to-back three-pointers and would go on to score 12 points in the period as the home team led by as many as 16 points and reached halftime holding a commanding 52-39 lead even though All-Star center Vucevic had a scoreless first half.

The Nets scored only 17 points in the period on 7-for-24 shooting. The Nets’ starting lineup totaled just 23 first-half points, and the only one with more than three points was Harris with 13.

The Nets still trailed by 12 with barely four minutes left in the third period. They were playing good enough defense to win, but still were shooting poorly. Finally, Dinwiddie got a corner three to go and Garrett Temple followed with a three-point play. That triggered a 14-6 run to cut the deficit to two points just before the third period ended with the Magic holding a 75-71 lead.