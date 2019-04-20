The Nets and 76ers got into an altercation in the third quarter in Game 4 of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center. The Nets' Jared Dudley and the 76ers' Jimmy Butler were ejected as a result of the fight.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) fouls Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) fouls Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) fouls Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and the players begin to rough it up in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) fouls Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and the players begin to rough it up in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) fouls Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and the players begin to rough it up in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) fouls Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and the players begin to rough it up in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson grabs Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) with the help of teammates after the hard foul by 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) on Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson grabs Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) with the help of teammates after the hard foul by 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) on Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.