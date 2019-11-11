PHOENIX — The tone of what turned into a 138-112 blowout loss to the Suns on Sunday night was set from the opening moments of the game. The Nets got a defensive stop on the Suns’ first possession, and then, they just watched as the Suns made 10 straight baskets to run up an early 24-11 lead. It was exactly the sort of poor first quarter that has been a prominent Nets trend so far this season.

“We’ll have to look at it,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It’s just not a strong first-quarter defensive team. We’ve given up 30 points I don’t know how many times in the first quarter. It’s just something we’ve got to look at.”

Through their first nine games, the Nets (4-5) have given up at least 31 points in the first quarter six times. They trailed in five of those games and were tied in the other one. Atkinson’s concern was manifested when he called a Monday practice in Phoenix on what had been scheduled as a rest and recovery day before flying to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz Tuesday night.

In their previous two wins over the Pelicans at home and the Trail Blazers on the road, the Nets played stronger defense and jumped out to a first-quarter lead. But such a serious first-quarter meltdown against the Suns came as a warning signal to a team with a starting unit that is offensively talented but defensively deficient.

Asked if he might consider lineup changes, Atkinson demurred. “I doubt it,” he said. “I’m not ready to go there after one bad game . . . We missed shots, and we’re not resilient enough to get stops when we miss shots. That starts with our transition defense, which wasn’t good. Our energy was not there. We’re playing those starters big minutes, but I’m not going to bail them out with any excuses.”

At the same time, Atkinson insisted he is happy with the competitive level of a team that has played five games decided by four or fewer points. Kyrie Irving echoed those sentiments even as he blamed himself for playing poor defense against Ricky Rubio and for failing to play aggressively at the offensive end.

Asked about the Nets’ penchant for bad first-quarter defense, Irving said, “I don’t think this is any time to complicate or over-complicate what a trend is when we’re still developing as a team, especially when we’ve had some good games where we started out very well on the defensive end and some games where we haven’t. We’ve just got to find that consistency, and that’s part of the maturity of a developing team.”

Against the Suns, the plus-minus numbers for the Nets’ starters ranged from Caris LeVert’s minus-15 to a minus-35 showing for Joe Harris, who said the first-quarter trend had been a point of emphasis after the first six games. But the Suns spaced out the floor with five capable three-point shooters and cut the Nets’ defense to ribbons. Harris suggested they need to communicate better and simply do a better job of guarding their own man.

“This is a very difficult road trip for us, but it’s going to test us,” Harris said. “Any time you get blasted like that, it humbles you. I think there’s a lot that we can learn from it, a lot that we can take and hopefully apply in Utah against one of the better teams in the NBA.”

Notes & quotes: Caris LeVert (sprained left thumb is out at Utah.