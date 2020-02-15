CHICAGO — There wasn’t a Knicks player taking a shot on NBA All-Star Saturday Night, but there were shots taken at them.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was more than happy to use his time at the microphone to needle the crosstown rival Knicks. While the Knicks struggles have been well-chronicled, Dinwiddie was willing to critique their past, present — and future problems.

“I’ve said this before. We’ll never take over the Knicks,” said Dinwiddie, who was competing in the Skills Competition Saturday night. “That’s not going to happen. They’re too entrenched in what it means. Madison Square Garden, Rucker Park, that type of vibe.

“But in terms of being a better basketball team, that happened a minute ago. That’s not new. We’re a better basketball team than the Knicks. We were last year. Probably will be next year. It kind of what it is. So I know Knicks fans are going to get mad, but that is the truth.”

Asked if the Knicks might be able to turn it around next season, Dinwiddie smiled.

“You want a real answer?” he asked. “Probably not. They’ll probably have a high draft pick. Unless they do something via trade or via free agency, which I don’t know if this free agency class is that spectacular, they’re probably not going to be that good. We’ll see. I can’t tell the future. But more than likely, I mean Kevin Durant is coming back [for the Nets]. And he’s Kevin Durant. He’s really good.”

The outspoken Dinwiddie spoke on a wide range of topics before his turn in the Skill Competition — in which he was knocked out in the first round by Miami’s Bam Adebayo. Asked who the biggest snub was from the All-Star Game, he smiled and said, “Me.”

Heats' Jones wins Slam dunk

After Adebayo took the Skills title he served as a prop for teammate Derrick Jones Jr., who positioned him far from the rim and leapt over him for his first dunk of the night. Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton, dressed as Billy Hoyle from the movie White Men Can’t Jump, jumped over Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich for a dunk.

But that was just a warmup as Jones and Aaron Gordon went into overtime sessions with Jones following that first dunk with four consecutive perfect scores. But Gordon, who lost in the 2016 Finals in a sudden death overtime, started his night with five straight perfect 50-point scores and needed one more to keep the competition going.

This time, Jones finally wavered as he attempted to jump from the foul line, mimicking Michael Jordan’s foul line flight. He made the dunk, but stepped inside the line and was given a 48. But Gordon, set for his first win, completed the night by coaxing 7-5 Tacko Fall out of the stands and leaping over him for the dunk. But the judges gave him two 10s and three 9’s, giving him a 47 and delivering the title to Jones.

Dwight Howard, back in the competition at 34 years old and after years of back problems, was thrilled just to be a part of it even though he was knocked out in the opening round.

“I enjoy dunking,” Howard said in the morning. “I've been dunking my whole life basically. Last summer I had a chance to have a Dunk Contest with an actual street drunker on Venice Beach, and after we finished dunking, I was like, Man, that felt really good to really get the crowd into it and just enjoy dunking a basketball again. I was super surprised that I was able to get up and dunk like that.

“So I said, from that moment on, I'm going to try to get myself ready for the Dunk Contest. And here we are here today. This is great.”

Nets come up empty

In Dinwiddie and Joe Harris the Nets had former champions in their events, but just as Dinwiddie was a first-round out in the Skills Challenge, Harris was eliminated in the opening round of the Three-Point Shootout.

In the Skills Challenge, Adebayo went on to win the whole thing as big men dominated. Adebayo took the win by beating Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis.

“Go look at the tape,” Adebayo said. “I told Spencer I’m going to be the champion. We were walking in and I told Spencer I was going to be a champion. He took me lightly. Now I’m the champion. I got a shiny medal.

“It just shows where this league is going and it’s scary because when you got guys that 6-10, classified as centers or power forwards, I don’t believe it’s any of that anymore I mean [Kevin Durant] is 7-foot so is KD a center?”

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield took the Three-Point Shootout title after being knocked out in the finals last year.