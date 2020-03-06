Nets coach Kenny Atkinson always expresses faith in his team’s ability to bounce back from an awful performance and their season-worst 39-point home loss to Memphis on Wednesday certainly qualified as a stinker. What Atkinson could not have imagined was just what an overpowering offensive performance his team would stage against the Spurs Friday night at Barclays Center.

The Nets scored more than 40 points in the first and third quarters, tied their season-high with eight scorers in double figures and led by as much as 33 points on their way to a 139-120 victory.

Caris LeVert led the way by recording the first triple-double of his career with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists just two games after scoring his career-high 51 points in Boston.

The Nets might have been faulted for trading baskets much of the second half, but they were dominant on the offensive end with 120 points through three quarters, which shattered the previous marks of 112 points. Beyond LeVert, the Nets (28-34) also got 20 points from Joe Harris, 19 points and nine assists from Spencer Dinwiddie, 17 points from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, 13 points each from Taurean Prince and emerging backup point guard Chris Chiozza and 12 points and 10 rebounds from backup center DeAndre Jordan for his 10th double-double off the bench this season. Jarrett Allen also had 12 points.

They shot 53.1 percent overall, including 41.7 from three-point range (15-for-36) and outrebounded the Spurs, 51-38. DeMar DeRozan topped the Spurs (26-35) with 24 points and nine assists, while Trey Lyles and Derrick White each added 19 points.

LeVert’s triple-double came in front of Nets Hall of Famer Julius (Dr. J) Erving seated at courtside.

Asked how it felt, LeVert said, “It was huge. He’s a legend.”

Atkinson sent a message to his team by calling for a morning shootaround. “I felt like it was needed,” Atkinson said. “I wanted to get the group together. I think that’s important after a bad loss. It was just those guys doing shooting games. I felt it was good to get the group together.”

Turned out it was a two-part message. Asked before the game if he had considered tweaking anything, Atkinson said, “There’s no doubt about it. You do think about it. There comes a point it’s like, ‘Man, let’s try something different.’ So, we’re getting close to that point.”

By “close,” Atkinson meant game time, when he replaced power forward Prince in the starting lineup with Wilson Chandler. The results suggested it was a needed kick in the pants. Early in the first quarter, the Nets went on a 22-2 run to build a 29-8 lead, holding the Spurs to 1-of-10 shooting and forcing two turnovers during that stretch. The quarter ended with the Nets holding a 41-22 lead that represented the most points they had scored in the first period all season.

Early in the second quarter, the Nets took off on another 16-1 run that included eight points from LeVert to give them a 33-point lead at 61-28. The starters let their foot off the gas at the end of the half as the Spurs finished with a 16-4 run to cut their deficit to 75-54. Prince was hot off the bench with 13 points, and Chandler helped the defense hold DeRozan to nine first-half points.

Early in the third quarter, the Spurs continued their push, cutting their deficit to 15 points. Despite the Nets’ obvious advantage of facing a Spurs team playing small-ball without injured LaMarcus Aldridge, the game had the earmarks of one that could get away if they weren’t careful. But a 27-18 surge that included four assists by LeVert and three by Dinwiddie pushed their lead back to 110-86. The Nets totaled 45 third-quarter points, which was another season-high.