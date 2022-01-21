SAN ANTONIO – Kyrie Irving once again proved his value even as a road-only player, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets took over a tight game and pulled away to defeat the Spurs, 117-102 Friday night at AT&T Center. The victory improved the Nets’ road record to 17-5 and lifted them into first place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Bulls and Heat.

After a sluggish three periods, Irving asserted himself by scoring the first seven points in a 16-10 run to open the fourth quarter and expand the Nets’ lead to their largest of the game at 95-84. That span ended with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich getting a technical foul that Irving made as part of a three-point Nets possession. Seven straight points by Irving later pushed the margin to 104-90 with 4:40 left to play.

James Harden topped the Nets (29-16) with a triple-double that included 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Irving totaled 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 16. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs (17-29) with 25 points and 12 rebounds and 10 assists, Derrick White totaled 17 points and Jakob Poeltl finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Mills and Aldridge played in San Antonio for the first time since leaving the Spurs in free agency to join the Nets. Nets coach Steve Nash acknowledged the situation for Mills, who spent a decade with the Spurs, and Aldridge, who played five-plus seasons for them, was reminiscent of his first game back in Phoenix after he left.

"These guys have been part of a great organization here in San Antonio, Patty going back a whole decade and winning a championship [in 2014]. For both of them to play here and have the success they’ve had and then come back here, it should be special for them," Nash said. "This was home for a long time, and they’re part of the fabric of the franchise. I want them to enjoy it. I want them to have a special experience without it detracting from the game itself, but for them to really be in the moment and enjoy it."

Before introducing the lineups, the Spurs paid a special video tribute to Aldridge and Mills in which Popovich sung the praises of both as men and players. The highlight video was greeted with sustained cheers by the fans, especially when Mills kissed the 2014 NBA championship trophy. Both players waved to the fans, and Mills heard another rollicking ovation when introduced with the Nets starters. Just before tipoff, Mills hugged many of his former teammates, but Popovich playfully refused at first before embracing him warmly.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When the game began, the fun ended for Mills, who missed all three of his first-quarter shots. The Nets took a quick nine-point lead, but the Spurs went on a 21-10 run to regain a 26-24 advantage at the end of the period. Murray had six points in that span.

The teams traded the lead six times in the second period with the Spurs holding a 51-50 advantage at halftime. By that time, Mills was shooting 0-for-6 biut Aldridge had eight points. Both teams shot poorly, but it was clear the Spurs were going to be just as feisty as they were in a 121-119 overtime loss Jan. 9 in Brooklyn.

The game remained tight into the third quarter as both teams did an excellent job of defending in the paint and making each other work to get open for mid-range shots. But midway through the period, Harden scored eight straight points early in an 18-9 Nets run to finish with a 79-74 lead heading to the fourth quarter.