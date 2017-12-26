TODAY'S PAPER
Nets vs. Spurs

The Nets fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 109-97, in an NBA game on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard drives around
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard drives around Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is pressured
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is pressured by Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll as he tries to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol and Brooklyn
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol and Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard scores against
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard scores against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert, left, and San
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert, left, and San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, right. scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green scores over
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green scores over Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili reaches in
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili reaches in on Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, center, drives
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, center, drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in San Antonio.

