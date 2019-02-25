The Nets game against the Spurs Monday night at Barclays Center was a simple math equation. On defense, the Nets gave up two-point shots, and on offense, they made 19 threes. It added up to a much-easier-than-expected 101-85 victory over the slumping Spurs, who lost their fourth straight.

The Spurs’ 85 points was the second-lowest for a Nets opponent this season, and they were held to 36.5 shooting for the game, including 16.7 from three-point range on wretched 4-of-24 shooting. Trailing by 23 in the fourth period, the Spurs (33-29) made a belated 13-2 run to cut their deficit to 12 points, but they never got closer.

The Nets (32-30) made 38.0 percent from three-point range on 19-for-50 shooting, and they actually finished with more makes from three than from two-point range (16). D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds, and they got 15 points apiece from Joe Harris and Caris LeVert, who had seven assists and five rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge topped the Spurs with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson credited his team with matching the Spurs’ physicality. Asked if the Spurs essentially took the shots the Nets gave them because Aldridge and DeRozan are mid-range shooters who lack three-point ability, Atkinson said, “They’re very good mid-range shooters. We mixed it up with them. It was key shutting down their three-point shooters. Patty Mills, we did a really good job on him … But 85 points against that team is a good job by our guys.”

The Nets were fortunate to catch the Spurs at the end of an eight-game road trip necessitated because their home arena in San Antonio is hosting a rodeo. The Spurs finished 1-7 on the trip, including a Sunday night loss to the lowly Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Nets knew they had to make the most of it because they have their own backbreaking seven-game road trip coming up in mid-March.

Still, it was a close game until the send of the second quarter when LeVert, who had been scoreless to that point, netted every point in a 12-2 Nets run that gave them a 52-38 halftime lead. “It’s huge,” LeVert said of the win. “We knew they were on a back-to-back, so we wanted to jump on them early … Especially home games and this homestand are important, knowing we have a monster road trip in March.”

The Nets really took charge at the start of the third quarter with a 20-13 surge that included six three-pointers, two each by Harris, Treveon Graham and Russell for a 72-51 lead. The last two in that stretch both were by Russell, and the second of those came from about 30 feet out on the left wing and just showed the utter confidence with which Russell has been playing. He was 5-for-11 from three-point range.

Asked about Russell’s bold shot selection, Atkinson said, “He earned it. Some of my assistant coaches were going crazy. ‘What is he doing?’ With DLo, he needs a certain amount of freedom. He’s a creative player who plays well with freedom.”

The third quarter ended with the Nets holding an 81-59 lead, and the Spurs’ point total marked the lowest yield by the Nets through three quarters this season.

Harris was even hotter than Russell with 5-for-6 three-point shooting and Atkinson faulted himself for not getting him more than seven shots total. But Harris was content to sit back and admire Russell when he took over in the third quarter.

“When he gets rolling, we want him to be aggressive,” Harris said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. Kenny instills that in all of us to play with freedom offensively.”