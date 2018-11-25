For much of the game, the Nets’ “Pair of Point Guards” were more than a match for the Sixers’ new “Big Three” of Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. D’Angelo Russell scored his Nets’ career-high of 38 points and got a 31-point assist from Spencer Dinwiddie, but it was Butler who did them in with a right-wing three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give the Sixers a 127-125 victory Sunday night at Barclays Center.

Butler largely was held in check through the first three periods with 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting, but you knew it couldn’t last. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter on 7-ofo-7 shooting, including four three-pointers. Just before Butler’s game-winner, Dinwiddie buried a foul-line jumper with 26 seconds left for a one-point Nets lead.

JJ Redick then missed a shot for the Sixers, but a scramble for the rebound resulted in a jump ball between Butler and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Butler controlled the tip, and after a timeout, the Sixers set up an isolation for Butler. Hollis-Jefferson contested the shot with a hand in Butler’s face but his right-wing three with 0.4 seconds left broke the Nets’ hearts.

“It’s a shame,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Heck of a basketball game. [We] led for most of the game and it’s one of those you think you deserve to win and they pull it out at the end. They hit some tough shots. Butler’s shot at the end was a heck of a shot. We got our best defender on him. So be it.”

It was the third straight loss for the Nets (8-13), who blew a 20-point second-quarter lead in the process. They also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Jarrett Allen and shot a season-high 56.8 percent for the game. Butler led the Sixers (14-8) with 34 points, Embiid added 32 and 12 rebounds and Simmons had 13 points and nine assists.

The Nets had a 13-point lead with less than six minutes left to play, but the Sixers put together a 16-2 run to take a 121-120 lead on a Redick three-pointer with 1:03 left to play. The Nets shot 1-of-8 in that stretch with a turnover and two missed foul shots.

Joe Harris put the Nets back in front with a three-pointer, but Embiid converted a three-point play at the other end for a Sixers lead. Now, it was Dinwiddie’s turn, and he delivered his go-ahead jumper, but a happy ending eluded the Nets in another stinging loss.

“It’s tough,” Russell said. “We played 45 minutes of that game and lost it on one shot, but we gave ourselves a chance. Ending it like that, you can’t really dwell on that type of loss. You have guys capable of making those shots day in and day out in this league.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Harris defended Butler part of the night, and he agreed with the suggestion that the ending simply was a case of a great player taking over at the end. “Great players make plays down the stretch,” Harris said. “He’s a great player and has been for a long time in this league, and he’s not going to be silent the whole game.”The real shame for the Nets was seeing Russell and Dinwiddie play as well as they ever have together only to see their 69-point night go to waste. “I’m proud of him,” Atkinson said of Russell. “I thought he struggled the last couple games, and he really came back and was a big reason why we were ahead most of the game. He had a fantastic game. Spencer backed him up, too, with a good game. Tough loss for the Nets. We played a pretty good game and couldn’t pull it out at the end.”