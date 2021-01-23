TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Steve Nash hopes Kevin Durant's return can help Nets' rebounding

Nets head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant

Nets head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant react late during the fourth quarter against the Hawks at Barclays Center on Dec. 30, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

The Nets were on the second game of a back-to-back when they faced the Heat Saturday night at Barclays Center, so, there was no chance to address their breakdowns on defense and rebounding in the previous two losses to the Cavaliers, but coach Steve Nash was frank in addressing his team’s most glaring deficiencies before the game.

"I still firmly believe we just go out and refine things that we’ve been doing," Nash said. "We haven’t done them well enough. We haven’t communicated enough. We haven’t made second efforts. At times, it feels like we want a solution rather than a fight.

"And so, we’ve just got to make sure our mentality is strong and we stick together and we keep pushing to refine those details, and then, we can improve defensively. No matter what scheme you go to, it has to be five men in concert defending actions with intelligence and passion. I think it’s more getting on the same page and the passion that we need to double down on before we start thinking it’s rotations and schemes. We think it’s just familiarity."

The Nets allowed the Cavs to average 136.0 points in the two losses. But Kevin Durant sat out Friday’s game, which was only the second together for Kyrie Irving and James Harden. So, Nash said it will be a long growth process. At the same time, he was hoping Durant’s return would go a long way toward addressing the 50-29 rebound deficiency Friday night.

"Obviously, his length and his ability to rebound helps us a lot," Nash said. "It gives us more size. I’m hopeful that having a full lineup tonight will help us rebound a little better. But we’ve still got to be a gang rebounding team. Kevin’s not just going to come in and get 15 a night. So, I think the mandate is clear and we constantly address it in terms of this is a weakness for us."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

St. John's Red Storm guard Posh Alexander controls Alexander helps St. John's conquer Utah Valley
Hofstra's Jalen Ray driving down the court against Hofstra's Ray finds the range in second half vs. Towson
Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom skates during training Will Isles' Wahlstrom get his first chance to play this season?
Jaden Sayles of the Stony Brook Seawolves dunks SBU falls victim to three-point shots in loss to NJIT
K'Andre Miller of the Rangers skates in his Rangers rookie K'Andre Miller settling in nicely on defense
Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Blue Jackets celebrates Stephenson: For Rangers, sometimes the best trades are ones you don't make
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search