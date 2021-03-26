TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Nash says Nets' roster doesn't have any glaring needs

Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts during the

Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts during the fourth quarter against the Heat at Barclays Center on Jan. 23. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, coach Steve Nash insisted he was extremely pleased with his roster and felt no need to push for reinforcements at any particular position. After Nets general manager Sean Marks passed on any last-minute deadline moves, Nash reinforced his confident view before the Nets faced the Pistons in Detroit on Friday.

Asked if he had any reaction to deadline moves by other Eastern Conference contenders, Nash said, "I don’t really consider too much the other teams. I’m really worried about our group and trying to make sure we’re staying the course, so I haven’t really dug too deep.

"For us, we feel good about our roster. I think we have great chemistry and environment, so we’re just happy to go through the deadline and continue to move forward with this group and continue to work and get better and put ourselves in position to compete."

One potential target in the buyout market is free-agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who has indicated the Nets are among the teams he would like to talk to after leaving the Spurs. Nash declined to comment, saying he would leave that for Marks and the front office.

 

Considering the Nets previously signed forward Blake Griffin after he negotiated a buyout with the Pistons and the fact Kevin Durant is expected to return soon from injury, it’s hard to see where Aldridge might fit.

Nash said the Nets have proved they can win without Durant as well as guard Kyrie Irving — who missed the Pistons game for personal reasons — but he is looking forward to getting them back. "I think it gives guys confidence that we’re only going to improve when they come back, but we have the confidence to win when they’re not here and available to play," Nash said.

"We have a great environment, and guys genuinely enjoy being a part of this and have proved that they have value . . . I think that gives them a sense of reward."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

